Alloy Automation Announces Next Wave of Buy with Prime Integrations

Alloy Automation announces new integrations for Buy with Prime merchants with key email marketing and customer support applications.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Alloy announced a new wave of Buy with Prime integrations that will enable merchants to connect their Buy with Prime accounts with industry-leading email marketing services. Buy with Prime helps merchants grow their businesses using the trusted, convenient experience and benefits of Prime, including fast, free shipping, seamless checkout, and easy returns.

In 2022, Alloy launched an initial set of connector apps that enabled Buy with Prime merchants to integrate their Buy with Prime catalog and order information with popular eCommerce providers like Shopify, Adobe Commerce, WooCommerce, and BigCommerce. After seeing how popular these apps were with Buy with Prime merchants, Amazon and Alloy have worked together to enable integrations for additional apps direct-to-consumer merchants rely on to power their businesses.

"Part of our commitment to helping merchants grow is helping them save time and resources while running their business. With Alloy Automation, we can do just that — merchants can manage their stores with ease using these connector apps instead of spending time handling complex data mapping or developing the infrastructure themselves," said Russell Baker, director of partnerships and integrations, Buy with Prime.

The next wave of Alloy-powered Buy with Prime integrations includes the following apps:

Mailchimp for Buy with Prime

Omnisend for Buy with Prime

Yotpo for Buy with Prime

These integrations will allow businesses to leverage key process implementations such as abandoned checkout recovery and audience segmentation.

For Alloy, the announcement represents another major milestone as the company works toward its goal of providing the most functional, scalable, and trusted embedded integrations on the market. Earlier this summer, the company announced major product advancements that included the introduction of a Unified API platform in addition to their embedded iPaaS and workflow orchestration tools.

"At Alloy, one of our primary goals has always been to enable true connectivity and optionality — putting users back in control of the apps they use to run their businesses. Built alongside the ever growing Buy with Prime developer toolset, our integrations enable a seamless experience regardless of how merchants have their stores set up," said Alloy Automation co-founder Gregg Mojica.

"We look forward to continuing to launch new apps that help merchants use Buy with Prime as effectively as they can."

These apps are available to all Buy with Prime merchants starting today in the Buy with Prime Marketplace.

About Alloy Automation

Quickly and easily build integrations and data workflows with Alloy Automation. Customers can connect to over 200+ applications via a single platform. Our product suite includes Embedded iPaaS, Unified API, and Flow.

Alloy Automation is a next generation integration platform backed by a16z, Bain, & Y Combinator. Follow Alloy Automation on LinkedIn and Twitter.

