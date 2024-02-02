Alloy Automation Announces Trio of Customer Launches This Week

Alloy Automation, a leading provider of SaaS integration development tools, is thrilled to announce the successful launch of six significant integrations across three customers this week.

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week, three software companies, Tandym, Octane, and Status Accounts, announced integration launches that were powered by Alloy Automation.

Tandym, a fintech upstart whose core product is a branded payments platform, chose Alloy to decrease its time to market with key integrations. Using the integration development platform, one product manager was able to launch their Shopify integration within the quarter.

Nicole White, the product manager overseeing the implementation, shared more about how Tandym plans to use Alloy for the loyalty integrations on its roadmap as well: "Alloy helps Tandym with their unique offering for our merchants: the ability to seamlessly integrate their existing loyalty programs. This integration is particularly exciting as it allows merchants to continue leveraging their existing loyalty providers while enhancing their rewards balance with bonus points for Tandym purchases. This integration opens up innovative opportunities for merchants to engage their customers. For example, they can now easily launch compelling campaigns, such as Points Multipliers across their entire site or on select products, directly benefiting Tandym users who will receive additional bonus points in their accounts. This feature not only enriches the customer experience but also strengthens the loyalty ecosystem for our merchants, offering a distinct advantage in the competitive market."

The second company that launched with Alloy this week, Octane AI, is an AI quiz and reviews platform for brands. The company was looking to incorporate more data to power AI insights, and it needed to do so by adding key integrations to loyalty platforms its customers use. Octane wanted its review analysis feature to do the following:

Automate Review Aggregation: Collate reviews from various platforms without manual input.

Identify Key Themes: Extract the most praised and criticized aspects of products.

Neutral Perspective: Provide a balanced view, devoid of emotional bias

The product team decided to look into embedded integrations platforms to offload this work. The company chose Alloy and was able to launch 4 loyalty integrations within a quarter.

Status Accounts, the third company to announce its integration this week, used Alloy Automation to release a Klaviyo integration. Now, Status' customers can send Status wishlist data into Klaviyo and use that to create segmented campaigns. The CEO & Cofounder of Status, Joe Vancena, shared that his team was able to build the integration using Alloy in half the time it would take in-house.

These launches are a testament to Alloy Automation's dedication to delivering top-tier integration development tools to free engineering teams from the drudgery of building and maintaining integrations in house.

About Alloy Automation

Alloy Automation is a platform for building and managing SaaS integrations. It's used by Amazon, Gorgias, Postscript, & others to launch user-facing integrations more quickly than they could in-house. Leveraging Alloy's development platform, customers can easily spin up ERP, Commerce, CRM, and various other integrations.

Founded in 2019, Alloy is backed by $27M from a16z, Bain Capital Ventures, Y Combinator, and others. Follow Alloy Automation on LinkedIn and Twitter.

