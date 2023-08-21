Alloy Automation launches its Unified API product for developers

Alloy's Unified API makes it faster than ever for companies to release user-facing integrations

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Alloy Automation announces the launch of its third product, Alloy Unified API. This is a major release that drastically reduces the time it takes for customers to go live with user-facing integrations.

"Our Unified API eliminates the need for software vendors to build infrastructure to keep data in sync, making the process of releasing basic app integrations much easier," says Alloy Automation's CTO, Gregg Mojica. "We're aiming for the best developer experience – enabling a high degree of customizability, and an easy path to upgrade onto our Embedded platform once an ISV has use cases that are more complex than just reading and writing data."

The Unified API standardizes different API fields across various apps of the same category and provides a single interface that software vendors can connect to. It solves the headache of different apps having the same resources but with different data structures. For example, while Shopify and BigCommerce both have an "Order" API, the variables are mapped into a standardized structure, allowing software vendors to build once and deploy anywhere without worrying about complex data mappings. Currently, Alloy's Unified API supports models for commerce platforms, ERPs, accounting tools, and customer engagement platforms.

Alloy's product suite includes three core products, Alloy Flow, Embedded, and Unified API, each catering to different levels of technical ability. The Unified API is not competing with Alloy's Embedded iPaaS solution but rather complements it. While the Unified API enables companies to accomplish basic access-based app integrations, the Embedded iPaaS is ideal for more complex integrations that require end-user configuration and inputs.

"Alloy Unified API is our most substantial update to the platform in the past year," said Alloy Automation's CEO, Sara Du. "We've learned a lot since the release of Alloy Embedded a year ago, and we're confident that our Unified API will be the fastest path for SaaS companies to release integrations and unblock deals, partnerships, and upsells."

To celebrate the launch of Unified API, Alloy is offering a free self-serve tier where users can build ten connections right away. The company encourages engineers, data scientists, and product managers to try the Unified API and see how much faster they can build integrations using Alloy. For more information and to avail of the offer, visithttps://runalloy.com/unified-api-demo/.

About Alloy Automation

Alloy Automation is a next generation iPaaS platform founded in 2019 and backed by $27M in funding from a16z, Bain Capital Ventures, and Y Combinator. Follow Alloy Automation on LinkedIn and Twitter.

