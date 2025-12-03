Alloy Employer Services Continues Rapid Growth, Appoints Industry Veteran John Randall as Chief Executive Officer

Founder JR Pine to Continue as President, Driving Growth and Client Success
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alloy Employer Services, a leader in workers' compensation, risk management, and HR solutions, today announced the appointment of John Randall as Chief Executive Officer. Randall brings decades of leadership experience in HR technology, human capital management, payroll, and benefits innovation solutions, strengthening Alloy's strategic position as it expands its client base in Ohio and across the United States.
As CEO, Randall will guide Alloy's continued growth and innovation, overseeing its comprehensive suite of employer services designed to improve business performance through risk management, worksite safety, and supporting the health and wellness its client's workforce.
"Alloy has built an exceptional reputation for protecting employers and their employees," said Randall. "I'm honored to join this talented team and help lead the company into its next phase of growth."
JR Pine, Alloy's Founder and President, who has been responsible for the company's rapid growth and success since taking over the business in 2017 will continue to provide leadership, emphasizing Alloy's commitment to performance and client service. "John's experience and leadership in the industry are exactly what we need as we scale nationally," said Pine. "His operational insight and commitment to client success align perfectly with Alloy's mission and values."
Alloy Employer Services provides risk management and HR services, including workers' compensation, safety, and health and wellness programs, for employers in high exposure industries such as transportation, construction, healthcare, and manufacturing.
