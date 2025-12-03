Alloy Employer Services Continues Rapid Growth, Appoints Industry Veteran John Randall as Chief Executive Officer

"John's experience and leadership in the industry are exactly what we need as we scale nationally. His operational insight and commitment to client success align perfectly with Alloy's mission and values." Post this

"Alloy has built an exceptional reputation for protecting employers and their employees," said Randall. "I'm honored to join this talented team and help lead the company into its next phase of growth."

JR Pine, Alloy's Founder and President, who has been responsible for the company's rapid growth and success since taking over the business in 2017 will continue to provide leadership, emphasizing Alloy's commitment to performance and client service. "John's experience and leadership in the industry are exactly what we need as we scale nationally," said Pine. "His operational insight and commitment to client success align perfectly with Alloy's mission and values."

Alloy Employer Services provides risk management and HR services, including workers' compensation, safety, and health and wellness programs, for employers in high exposure industries such as transportation, construction, healthcare, and manufacturing.

