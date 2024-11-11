Alloy Employer Services Launches Innovative Wellness Program: The Alloy Wellness Initiative - Powered by Oaceus

The program is designed to enhance the health and well-being of employees across the diverse industries Alloy Employer Services supports.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alloy Employer Services, a leader in providing comprehensive workers' compensation and risk management solutions, is proud to announce its new wellness program, the Alloy Wellness Initiative - Powered by Oaceus is now available for employers nationwide. This program is designed to enhance the health and well-being of employees across the diverse industries Alloy Employer Services supports.

The Alloy Wellness Initiative represents a significant step forward in our commitment to fostering safer, healthier workplaces. By integrating wellness into the core of our risk management services, Alloy Employer Services is providing clients with the tools necessary to promote long-term employee health, reduce workplace injuries, and manage overall claims more effectively.

"Employee health is at the heart of effective risk management," said Chris Estey, Chief Marketing Officer of Alloy Employer Services. "With the launch of the Alloy Wellness Initiative - Powered by Oaceus, we are addressing the critical need for proactive wellness solutions that directly contribute to a safer work environment. This initiative will empower our clients to invest in their employees' well-being, ultimately leading to a more productive and resilient workforce."

Program Highlights:

Comprehensive Health Assessments: Tailored wellness screenings and assessments to identify potential health risks and create personalized wellness plans.

Physical Health Support: Top-notch healthcare resources including preventative measures, fitness programs and telemedicine resources.

Mental Health Support: Access to mental health resources and counseling services to support employees' psychological well-being.

Lifestyle Management Tools: A range of resources to help employees manage chronic conditions, improve nutrition, and maintain physical activity.

Integrated Technology: Utilizing Oaceus' cutting-edge wellness platform to track progress, provide real-time feedback, and deliver customized wellness programs.

The Alloy Wellness Initiative - Powered by Oaceus is now available to all Alloy Employer Services clients. This program is especially suited for companies in high-risk sectors such as transportation, construction, skilled nursing, maintenance, and light manufacturing, where employee health and safety are paramount.

"At Alloy Employer Services, we understand that a healthy workforce is the foundation of a successful business," added Chris Estey, "By introducing this comprehensive wellness program, we are not only helping our clients manage risk but also enhancing the overall quality of life for their employees."

For more information about the Alloy Wellness Initiative - Powered by Oaceus, please visit www.alloyemployer.com/wellness-program or email us at [email protected] or call toll free at 833-280-5324.

About Alloy Employer Services:

Alloy Employer Services is a Columbus, Ohio-based company specializing in workers' compensation coverage and risk management solutions. With a deep understanding of the industries it serves, Alloy Employer Services is dedicated to providing innovative and effective strategies to protect businesses and their employees.

