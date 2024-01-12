Alloy Honored with Prestigious w3 Awards Across 3 Categories, Marking Fourth Consecutive Year of Wins

Our methodology not only drives measurable client results but also demonstrates our growing leadership in engineering elegant websites and products that enable businesses and delight users while pushing the limits of what modern design can achieve. Post this

"I couldn't be more thrilled with the strength of the submissions into the 18th season of the w3 Awards", said AIVA managing director Lauren Angeloni. "A brilliant group of digital creators answered in force the rallying cry to 'Be the Spark'. The results were truly luminous. I want to congratulate all of the honorees for their well-deserved wins."

Alloy has spent the last 11 years crafting the art of combining a specific blend of intelligence, imagination and intent to drive measurable results — ultimately helping clients transform, connect, retain and grow.

"We're on a mission to redefine marketing integration for the world's leading technology brands," said Jennifer Ready, Alloy's Chief Creative Officer. "Our methodology not only drives measurable client results but also demonstrates our growing leadership in engineering elegant websites and products that enable businesses and delight users while pushing the limits of what modern design can achieve. Our track record is reflected in these recent industry honors."

Alloy's team of strategists, researchers and architects work hand-in-hand with technologists and creatives to deliver experiences that inspire. Get in touch today to learn more.

