AllShifts Becomes the First Staffing Firm to Offer True Instant Pay to W‐2 Employees

"Instant" or "same‑day" payout options have been available to 1099 contractors—and even then, offered by only a limited number of providers. AllShifts' new capability closes that gap, extending on‑demand earnings beyond 1099 workers to W‑2 per‑diem nurses, aides, and allied health professionals across the United States.

"Per‑diem nurses take on critical shifts at short notice; they shouldn't have to wait a week, a day, even an hour to be paid," said Paul Ruderman, Chief Executive Officer of AllShifts. "By delivering Instant Pay to our W‑2 staff, we are extending a game-changing benefit and reinforcing our commitment to put our caregivers first."

AllShifts connects a series of leading technologies to power True Instant Pay. Staff submit work time in the AllShifts mobile app, it gets approved by facility supervisors and instantly converted to net pay. Nurses see 100 % of accrued wages in their bank account or on their debit card— within seconds.

True Instant Pay is a free service for all staff regardless of worker type, applying to both W-2 employees and 1099 contractors. AllShifts handles all payroll taxes, deductions, and year‑end reporting, ensuring complete adherence to federal and state labor laws.

Having offered same‑day payouts since 2023, AllShifts is the first—and only—provider to bring True Instant Pay to its employed workforce.

About AllShifts

Founded in 2003, AllShifts has filled long-term care facilities' last-minute needs for temporary nursing staff. Specializing in nights, weekends and holidays. AllShifts makes it easy for facilities to tap the country's largest network of skilled nursing professionals when they are needed most. Combining cutting-edge technology and years of staffing expertise, AllShifts matches nurse personnel with facilities to fill their schedules at the speed that healthcare demands.

For more information about AllShifts, see www.allshifts.com

