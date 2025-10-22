AllShifts Debuts 24/7/365 Support Guarantee, Live Help from Real People

As healthcare staffing leans further into automation and AI, AllShifts reaffirmed its commitment to real human service. The talent marketplace announced a 24/7/365 Support Guarantee that gives every user round-the-clock access to live, U.S.-based support—any hour, any day, including holidays. While AllShifts streamlines staffing for facilities and clinicians through an app-based approach, the company distinguishes its platform by making real human support the norm, not the exception—with people and technology working together to keep shifts filled and care uninterrupted.

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As healthcare staffing leans further into automation and AI, AllShifts today reaffirmed its commitment to pairing modern technology with real human service. The talent marketplace announced a 24/7/365 Support Guarantee that gives every user round-the-clock access to live, U.S.-based support—any hour, any day, including holidays.