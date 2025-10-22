AllShifts Debuts 24/7/365 Support Guarantee, Live Help from Real People

As healthcare staffing leans further into automation and AI, AllShifts reaffirmed its commitment to real human service. The talent marketplace announced a 24/7/365 Support Guarantee that gives every user round-the-clock access to live, U.S.-based support—any hour, any day, including holidays. While AllShifts streamlines staffing for facilities and clinicians through an app-based approach, the company distinguishes its platform by making real human support the norm, not the exception—with people and technology working together to keep shifts filled and care uninterrupted.
NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As healthcare staffing leans further into automation and AI, AllShifts today reaffirmed its commitment to pairing modern technology with real human service. The talent marketplace announced a 24/7/365 Support Guarantee that gives every user round-the-clock access to live, U.S.-based support—any hour, any day, including holidays.
While AllShifts streamlines staffing for facilities and clinicians through an app-based approach, the company distinguishes its platform by backing it with robust human support. A key component is giving schedulers direct access to support via live chat from their AllShifts profile.
"Technology should make work easier, not create communication barriers. In nurse staffing, you cannot automate trust," said Paul Ruderman, CEO of AllShifts. "When a scheduler has a critical need in the middle of the night, they need an immediate solution—not a support ticket. There will always be a real person on the other side of the phone."
What the 24/7/365 Support Guarantee Includes
- Dedicated Account Managers for every user, available to resolve critical issues, including last-minute schedule changes.
- An After-Hours Team that provides bolt-on support during nights and weekends, when per diem activity peaks.
- Recruiters for New Users who deliver hands-on onboarding and frontline guidance.
- U.S.-based coverage from Newark, N.J. headquarters, ensuring consistent quality and accountability.
AllShifts empowers its support teams to step in whenever self-service tools aren't enough. As many platforms opt for automation at the expense of accessibility, AllShifts is making real human support the norm, not the exception—with people and technology working together to keep shifts filled and care uninterrupted.
