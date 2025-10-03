AllShifts Launches Therapy Division, Becoming Full-Service Staffing Partner for Healthcare Facilities

"I'm excited to bring instant efficiency to our client base, who can now work with one trusted partner for the full range of short- and long-term staffing needs." Post this

AllShifts has appointed Sakhshi Nahan as Senior Director of Therapy & Allied Staffing to lead the division. A seasoned healthcare recruiter, Nahan brings deep expertise in building high-performing clinical teams at scale.

"AllShifts has established itself as the preeminent nursing talent solution and, over time, evolved into a single source for healthcare staffing—including therapy and allied coverage," said Nahan. "I'm excited to bring instant efficiency to our client base, who can now work with one trusted partner for the full range of short- and long-term staffing needs."

By broadening its capabilities, AllShifts provides healthcare organizations with a single, reliable partner to stabilize coverage, reduce time-to-fill, and support consistent, high-quality patient care.

About AllShifts

As a leading talent marketplace, AllShifts has filled long-term care facilities' last-minute needs for temporary nursing staff for over 20 years. Specializing in nights, weekends and holidays, AllShifts makes it easy for healthcare facilities to tap the country's largest network of skilled professionals when they are needed most. Combining cutting-edge technology and years of staffing expertise, AllShifts matches qualified personnel with facilities to fill their schedules at the speed that healthcare demands.

For more information about AllShifts, see www.allshifts.com

Media Contact

Sakhshi Nahan, Sr Director, Therapy & Allied Staffing, AllShifts, 1 (862) 895-5293, [email protected]

SOURCE AllShifts