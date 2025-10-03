AllShifts Launches Therapy Division, Becoming Full-Service Staffing Partner for Healthcare Facilities

AllShifts, a leading nurse talent marketplace, launched its Therapy & Allied Staffing Division to deliver full-service clinical staffing across PT, OT, RT, SLP and additional allied specialties. The move formalizes long-standing services and meets rising demand across post-acute and broader care settings, giving facilities a single partner to stabilize coverage, reduce time-to-fill, and support consistent, high-quality patient care under the leadership of Senior Director Sakhshi Nahan.
NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AllShifts, a leading nurse talent marketplace, today announced the launch of its Therapy & Allied Staffing Division, expanding its offerings to provide full-service clinical staffing for healthcare facilities.
Building on its track record of addressing nursing shortages, AllShifts will now support a comprehensive range of rehabilitation and allied health roles, including Physical Therapists (PT), Occupational Therapists (OT), Respiratory Therapists (RT), Speech-Language Pathologists (SLP), and additional allied health specialties. The new division formalizes services AllShifts has long provided on an as-needed basis to partner facilities, meeting rising demand for qualified clinicians across the post-acute and broader care continuum.
AllShifts has appointed Sakhshi Nahan as Senior Director of Therapy & Allied Staffing to lead the division. A seasoned healthcare recruiter, Nahan brings deep expertise in building high-performing clinical teams at scale.
"AllShifts has established itself as the preeminent nursing talent solution and, over time, evolved into a single source for healthcare staffing—including therapy and allied coverage," said Nahan. "I'm excited to bring instant efficiency to our client base, who can now work with one trusted partner for the full range of short- and long-term staffing needs."
By broadening its capabilities, AllShifts provides healthcare organizations with a single, reliable partner to stabilize coverage, reduce time-to-fill, and support consistent, high-quality patient care.
About AllShifts
As a leading talent marketplace, AllShifts has filled long-term care facilities' last-minute needs for temporary nursing staff for over 20 years. Specializing in nights, weekends and holidays, AllShifts makes it easy for healthcare facilities to tap the country's largest network of skilled professionals when they are needed most. Combining cutting-edge technology and years of staffing expertise, AllShifts matches qualified personnel with facilities to fill their schedules at the speed that healthcare demands.
For more information about AllShifts, see www.allshifts.com
