AllShifts Launches Travel Nurse Staffing, Expanding Access to Skilled Nurses for Underserved Long-Term Care Facilities

"Our business depends on balancing the supply of nurses with the facilities that need them. In communities where the local market can't meet demand, Travel Nursing closes the gap with highly vetted professionals," said Paul Ruderman, CEO of AllShifts. "Any facility, anywhere, can now tap the country's top nursing talent—no matter where those clinicians live."

AllShifts' Travel Nursing Staffing model is straightforward and transparent: facilities pay the clinician's standard rate plus a housing stipend of their choosing - with no finder's fees or agency premiums. This approach makes access to talent more sustainable for operators managing rising labor costs.

While AllShifts' per diem network remains the go-to for last-minute shift coverage, Travel Nursing Staffing extends that speed and rigor to longer assignments-helping protect residents, support permanent staff, and strengthen the long-term health of facilities.

About AllShifts

For more than 20 years, AllShifts has helped long-term care facilities fill last-minute needs for temporary nursing staff. Specializing in nights, weekends, and holidays, AllShifts makes it simple for facilities to tap the country's largest network of skilled nursing professionals when they're needed most. Combining cutting-edge technology with deep staffing expertise, AllShifts matches licensed clinicians to open shifts at the speed healthcare demands.

Media Contact

Jared Zapanta, Marketing Specialist, AllShifts, 1 (862) 339-6857, [email protected]

SOURCE AllShifts