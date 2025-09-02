AllShifts Sets New Standard for Compliance with 10-Point Credential Check

"Our credentialing process is our promise to our facility partners," said the AllShifts CEO, Paul Ruderman. "We've built our reputation on trust, and that starts with ensuring every single RN, LPN and CNA who walks into a facility is someone we would have care for our own family." Post this

All nurses, aides and healthcare professionals seeking work on the platform are subject to a mandatory initial screening. The AllShifts Credentialing Team verifies:

Government-Issued Photo ID Social Security Card Tuberculosis Test State Registry Verification Criminal Background Check

The company maintains a zero-tolerance policy for nurses with an encumbered state license of any kind. If this is identified while AllShifts conducts state registry verification, staff are not eligible to work on the platform.

After initial screening, AllShifts employees undergo further verification to complete the 10-Point Credential Check. This second layer of onboarding includes critical compliance and safety verifications that serve as the baseline for work eligibility:

Elder Care Abuse Policy HIPAA Confidentiality Agreement Hepatitis B Vaccination National Sex Offender Registry Search Office of the Inspector General (OIG)/SAM Exclusion Checks

Depending on the state where they are seeking work, and specific facility requirements, staff screening often extends beyond the 10-Point Credential Check. Ensuring quality across all 50 states comes at a significant technology and administrative cost to the company.

By investing in this comprehensive vetting system, AllShifts continues to differentiate itself as a trusted partner of long-term care facilities, committed to upholding the highest standards of safety and compliance in the healthcare staffing industry.

