AllSpire Health GPO Signs Agreement with Innovative Health to Support Member Hospitals in Their Medical Device Re-Use Programs

Innovative Health produces unsurpassed results that help us meet our cost-reduction targets and become more accountable in terms of the environment. Innovative Health has already saved AllSpire member hospitals millions and reduced our carbon emissions footprint by more than 10,000 pounds.

Economic sustainability is central to AllSpire's mission. AllSpire is committed to building an economically sustainable enterprise that positions each member system to thrive in a chronically dynamic environment and continuously enhance the quality, efficiency and scope of care they deliver.

"At Innovative Health, we celebrate AllSpire Health GPO's focus on economic sustainability. As a group purchasing organization, they stand out with a laser-sharp focus on strategies that reduce costs without sacrificing the quality of care. Reprocessing represents a key supply chain strategy that achieves this while reducing the environmental footprint," said Rick Ferreira, CEO of Innovative Health. "Our partnership with AllSpire will enable hospital members to drive these results even further."

The nine major health systems in AllSpire will expand their use of reprocessed single-use devices within the framework of an ongoing, collaborative agreement with Innovative Health.

About AllSpire Health GPO

Founded in 2016, AllSpire Health GPO, LLC is a collaborative, regional group purchasing organization utilizing innovative analytics, as well as product and purchased service standardization, as a platform to escalate the improvement of clinical outcomes, enable greater access to affordable healthcare, ensure economic sustainability, and enhance patient, physician, and clinician satisfaction among its members. AllSpire Health GPO delivers value via the development and execution of clinical and service line improvement initiatives across the care continuum.

About Innovative Health

Innovative Health is an advanced medical device reprocessing company that offers smarter utilization of medical devices in hospitals' cardiology and electrophysiology programs.

