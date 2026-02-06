Allstate Sugar Bowl Signs Multiyear Extension with Taymar

The Allstate Sugar Bowl and Taymar have signed a multiyear extension for the firm to continue handling outbound ticket sales.

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Allstate Sugar Bowl and Taymar have signed a multiyear extension for the firm to continue handling outbound ticket sales.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Taymar as we continue to strengthen our outbound ticket sales efforts," said Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley. "The Allstate Sugar Bowl has a legacy of hosting the best in college football and Taymar has proven to be a great partner for us as we continually seek new ways to elevate our outbound ticket sales strategy. Mark Dyer, Joe Rickert and Kyle Guillie have delivered on a unique framework with an individualized touch and growth mindset that align with the Bowl's mission as a leader in postseason college football."

Over the past two years under the leadership of Director of Sales Kyle Guillie, Taymar has collaborated with the Allstate Sugar Bowl to grow ticket sales revenue. Among the highlights:

Taymar increased annual ticket renewal rates to 91%

New annual ticket sales grew 66% year over year

The Allstate Sugar Bowl sold out in back-to-back games in 2025 and 2026.

"We have been honored to work with Jeff Hundley and his outstanding Allstate Sugar Bowl staff," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "I went to my first Sugar Bowl in 1986 and have returned numerous times. The game always delivers excitement and a memorable week of activities in the great city of New Orleans. The College Football Playoff ties will continue producing exciting opportunities for new schools to be part of this magnificent event."

The 2026-27 Allstate Sugar Bowl will serve as a CFP Semifinal and will be played on Friday, Jan. 15, 2027. Tickets to the Allstate Sugar Bowl can be purchased through the organization's Annual Ticket program. Annual ticket holders have access to the same seats every year as well as the ability to upgrade those seats. Complete an annual ticket interest form to be contacted by a representative.

"We remain flattered to work on behalf of the Allstate Sugar Bowl to uncover new ticket sales opportunities and serve college football fans across the country," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "Kyle Guillie and our extended Taymar team remain focused on driving ticket sales for one of the best college football games in the country and creating positive community impact in New Orleans."

The Allstate Sugar Bowl became Taymar's first College Football Playoff client in November 2023. With this extension, Taymar has three clients in the state of Louisiana (LSU, Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl).

Visit www.TaymarSalesU.com or contact [email protected] for more information.

About Taymar

Taymar is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

About the Allstate Sugar Bowl

The Allstate Sugar Bowl has established itself as one of the premier college football bowl games, having hosted 29 national champions, 114 Hall of Fame players, 55 Hall of Fame coaches and 21 Heisman Trophy winners in its 92-year history. The 92nd Allstate Sugar Bowl Football Classic, which served as a College Football Playoff Quarterfinal, saw Ole Miss defeat SEC rival Georgia in a sold-out Superdome on January 1, 2026. In addition to football, the Sugar Bowl Committee annually invests over $1 million into the community through the hosting and sponsorship of sporting events, awards, scholarships and clinics. Through these efforts, the organization supports and honors thousands of student-athletes each year, while injecting over $2.5 billion into the local economy in the last decade. For more information, visit www.AllstateSugarBowl.org.

