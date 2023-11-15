Allstate Sugar Bowl Signs with Taymar Sales U. to Handle Outbound Ticket Sales

Taymar Sales U. and the Sugar Bowl have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to handle outbound ticket sales.

"The Allstate Sugar Bowl has a legacy of hosting the best of college football and as we explored ways to elevate our outbound ticket sales and operations, it became clear that Taymar was the ideal partner for us," said Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley. "Mark Dyer and his team bring decades of industry-leading experience, along with a unique partnership framework, personal touch, and growth mindset that align with our mission."

The Allstate Sugar Bowl is the first College Football Playoff bowl client for Taymar Sales U. and joins LSU as a Taymar client in Louisiana.

"We are truly honored to go to work for Jeff Hundley and the Allstate Sugar Bowl," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "I went to my first Sugar Bowl in 1986 and have been back many times. It is always a fabulous event and a memorable week of activities in the great city of New Orleans. The expansion of the College Football Playoff will lead to exciting opportunities for new schools to be part of this event."

The Allstate Sugar Bowl becomes the 21st Taymar Sales U. client and marks the sixth new client to sign with Taymar this year.

"As the College Football Playoff enters a new era of an expansion, we are excited to work on behalf of the Allstate Sugar Bowl to uncover new opportunities and serve college football fans across the country," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "This is an incredible opportunity and we are already underway in recruiting a dynamic and innovative leader to make an instant impact in New Orleans."

Visit www.TaymarSalesU.com or contact [email protected] for more information.

About Taymar Sales U.

Taymar Sales U. is a North Carolina based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations and fundraising. Taymar Sales U. is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service and increased goal alignment.

Current clients include University of Kentucky, Louisiana State University, Georgia Southern University, The Citadel, Robert Morris University, Northern Illinois University, Old Dominion University, University of Connecticut, Samford University, University of Akron, University of North Alabama, Michigan State University, DePaul University, Furman University, Jacksonville State University, Wichita State University, Queen City Soccer Club, North Dakota Athletics, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Texas A&M University-Commerce and the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

About the Allstate Sugar Bowl

The Allstate Sugar Bowl has established itself as one of the premier college football bowl games, having hosted 28 national champions, 103 Hall of Fame players, 52 Hall of Fame coaches and 21 Heisman Trophy winners in its 89-year history. The 90th Allstate Sugar Bowl Football Classic, which will double as a College Football Playoff Semifinal, is scheduled to be played on January 1, 2024. In addition to football, the Sugar Bowl Committee annually invests over $1 million into the community through the

hosting and sponsorship of sporting events, awards, scholarships and clinics. Through these efforts, the organization supports and honors thousands of student-athletes each year, while injecting nearly $2.4 billion into the local economy in the last decade. For more information, visit www.AllstateSugarBowl.org.

Media Contact

Mark Dyer, Taymar Sales U., 1 704-507-3559, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

Philip Tate, Philip Tate Strategic Communications, LLC, 1 704-492-4108, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

