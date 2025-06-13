Allterum Awarded Third Major CPRIT Grant to Accelerate Therapeutic Development

"This funding allows us to significantly accelerate our R&D timelines by opening additional phase 2a expansion cohorts in B-ALL. The exceptional score we received fuels our determination to rapidly bring a transformative cancer therapy to patients in need." Dr. Yan Moore, CEO of Allterum. Post this

"Yan Moore's development experience and recognition by his oncology and drug development peers in the Cambridge and Boston biotech ecosystem and around the world is helping us accelerate the substantial progress we have made with our 4A10 program as we prepare to enter the clinic," said Atul Varadhachary, who will transition from CEO to Executive Chair. "Yan joins us at Allterum at the perfect time, with a critical 4A10 trial poised to commence and a promising preclinical pipeline of targeted development programs in oncology and autoimmune disorders."

The decision to grant this supplemental award followed a rigorous review process by a distinguished panel of external scientific experts. All CPRIT grant applications undergo rigorous, independent, unbiased, merit-based peer review. To minimize conflicts of interest, CPRIT uses eminent scientists, health professionals, product development entrepreneurs and patient advocates who live and work outside of Texas to evaluate grant applications. Only applications recommended by these subject matter experts move forward for consideration by CPRIT's Oversight Committee.

The members of the outside review panel for the award represented prestigious institutions, experts and major pharmaceutical companies including:

Duke University School of Medicine

Thomas Jefferson University

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Eli Lilly and Company

Bristol Myers Squibb

American Society of Clinical Oncology

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Accelerate Maryland

Stone Consulting LLC

"We are immensely honored and grateful for CPRIT's confidence and this vital supplemental award," said Dr. Yan Moore, CEO of Allterum. "This funding is a game-changer for Allterum, allowing us to significantly accelerate our research and development timelines by opening additional phase 2a expansion cohorts in B-ALL. The exceptional score we received from such a distinguished panel of experts validates our scientific approach and fuels our determination to rapidly bring a transformative cancer therapy to patients in need."

About Allterum

Allterum Therapeutics, Inc. is a Fannin-founded precision therapeutics company developing best-in-class and novel therapeutics against several first-in-class and validated targets. Allterum's lead candidate, 4A10, is a monoclonal antibody targeting CD127 in-licensed from NCI that will shortly enter clinic for the treatment of patients with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) and other CD127- expressing cancers. In addition to funding from Fannin investors, the development of 4A10 has been supported by contracted and awarded grants of $17.6 million from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) and NCI, as well as $3.0 million in funding support from NCI and its "NExT" program. Pipeline programs include discovery assets from conditionally active oncology therapeutics and Raptamer-targeted conjugates, both novel and first-in-class platforms aimed at indications in oncology and auto-immune diseases. For more information, visit www.allterum.com.

About Fannin

Established in 2014, Houston-based Fannin is among the most active early-stage product development groups in the life sciences with a dozen programs/platforms at different stages of development. Fannin advances its pipeline both internally and through Fannin-founded entities with a combination of investor and grant funding. In the last decade, Fannin has brought in more than 35 programs, of which a dozen are active, including three in the clinic. Fannin has had $270 million invested across our programs, with $78 million from grant funding and $192 million from investors. An additional critical element to our model is helping develop life sciences entrepreneurs locally through our talent development programs. Our talent development program, which includes part-time interns and full-time fellows/product development associates, has grown to become one of the largest of its kind. Fannin's 350+ alumni are active in pharma/biotech, medical device/medtech and VC firms across our ecosystem and nationally. For more information, visit www.FanninInnovation.com, come by the office at 3900 Essex Lane -- Suite 575 in Houston, or email us at [email protected].

About CPRIT

The Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) funds groundbreaking cancer research and prevention programs across Texas. Since 2009, CPRIT has awarded over $3 billion in grants to support academic research, product development, and evidence-based prevention initiatives. Through its Product Development Research program, CPRIT invests in promising Texas-based companies to accelerate the translation of innovative cancer discoveries into commercially viable products. Learn more at www.cprit.texas.gov.

