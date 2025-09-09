Allterum Therapeutics Awarded $1 Million SBIR Grant from NCI to Support Clinical Development of 4A10 in Childhood Leukemia

"This SBIR award is further validation of our science and strategy," said Yan Moore, MD, CEO, Allterum, enabling us to accelerate the clinical evaluation of 4A10 and bring a potentially transformative therapy to children and young adults with relapsed ALL, who urgently need new treatment options." Post this

"This SBIR award is a further validation of our science and strategy," said Yan Moore, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Allterum Therapeutics. "This funding enables us to accelerate the clinical evaluation of 4A10 and to bring a potentially transformative therapy to children and young adults with relapsed ALL, who urgently need new treatment options."

"4A10 exemplifies our vision at Allterum — to advance bold, science-driven therapies with the potential to set new standards of care," said Atul Varadhachary, MD, PhD, Executive Chair of Allterum's board of directors and Managing Partner at Fannin. "We are deeply honored to receive this SBIR award, which adds to the substantial non-dilutive funding already received by Allterum from the NCI through its SBIR and NExT programs, as well as our three grants from Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT)."

About 4A10

4A10 is a monoclonal antibody with a human Immunoglobulin G Subclass 1 (IgG1) backbone that specifically binds to CD127 (Interleukin-7 receptor alpha subunit; IL-7Rα). CD127 is a key component of both the IL-7 receptor and the Thymic Stromal Lymphopoietin Receptor (TSLPR), which are expressed on T-ALL and pre-B-ALL cells, respectively.

Following binding to CD127, 4A10 inhibits IL-7–induced signaling and induces cell-mediated killing through Antibody-Dependent Cellular Cytotoxicity (ADCC) and Antibody-Dependent Cellular Phagocytosis (ADCP). Preclinical studies demonstrated potent anti-leukemic activity, supporting advancement into first-in-human clinical trials.

About Allterum Therapeutics

Allterum Therapeutics is a Houston-based biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of innovative, best-in-class precision oncology and inflammation drugs. By leveraging cutting-edge science and strategic collaborations, Allterum is dedicated to accelerating the development of transformative therapies for patients with high unmet medical need.

For more information, please visit www.allterum.com.

About Fannin

Established in 2014, Houston-based Fannin is among the most active early-stage product development groups in the life sciences with a dozen programs/platforms at different stages of development. Fannin advances its pipeline both internally and through Fannin-founded entities with a combination of investor and grant funding. In the last decade, Fannin has brought in more than 35 programs, of which a dozen are active, including three in the clinic. Fannin has had $270 million invested across our programs, with $78 million from grant funding and $192 million from investors. An additional critical element to our model is helping develop life sciences entrepreneurs locally through our talent development programs. Our talent development program, which includes part-time interns and full-time fellows/product development associates, has grown to become one of the largest of its kind. Fannin's 350+ alumni are active in pharma/biotech, medical device/medtech and VC firms across our ecosystem and nationally.

For more information, visit www.FanninInnovation.com, come by the office at 3900 Essex Lane -- Suite 575 in Houston, or email us at [email protected].

Media Contact

Serena Miggins, Fannin Partners, 1 713.966.5844, [email protected], www.fannininnovation.com

SOURCE Fannin Partners