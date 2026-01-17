Allure Furniture Partners with Stearns & Foster to Elevate the Luxury Sleep Experience in Dublin Showroom

"Stearns & Foster aligns perfectly with our commitment to craftsmanship, elevated design, and personalized service," said a spokesperson for Allure Furniture. "It's a natural extension of the luxury experience our clients expect." Post this

For customers, this partnership means a seamless, all-in-one destination for both sophisticated furnishings and premium sleep solutions. Clients can now explore high-end furniture and expertly crafted mattresses in one showroom, simplifying the process of designing spaces that look beautiful and feel exceptional.

With this addition, Allure Furniture now offers luxury mattresses that go beyond comfort—delivering advanced support, durability, and thoughtful design details that enhance overall well-being while elevating the bedroom environment.

Customers are invited to visit the showroom to experience the Stearns & Foster® collection in person and receive expert guidance in selecting the right mattress for their lifestyle and sleep preferences.

To schedule an appointment or visit the showroom, stop by 6694 Amador Plaza Rd, Dublin, CA 94568.

About Allure Furniture

Allure Furniture is a design-forward home furnishings destination serving Dublin, Pleasanton, San Ramon, and surrounding Bay Area communities. Known for curated collections and personalized service, Allure helps clients create stylish, comfortable spaces they love coming home to.

About Stearns & Foster®

Stearns & Foster® has been crafting luxury mattresses for over 175 years, combining time-honored techniques with premium materials. Renowned for attention to detail and exceptional comfort, Stearns & Foster mattresses are designed to deliver enduring quality and elevated sleep experiences.

Media Contact

Jennifer Villa, MJI Marketing, 1 5403535003, [email protected], https://mjimarketing.com/

SOURCE Allure Furniture