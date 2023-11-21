ALLURE GLOBAL IS EXPANDING INTO SOUTH AMERICA: Allure Global is a certified partner of the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa)

"We believe our experience and leadership in the health and wellness CBD market can be leveraged to develop strong relationships and further unlock opportunities in South America." Post this

Innovation is key:

The business model and purpose of Allure Global is to revolutionize and lead the CBD health and wellness industry. Allure Global is a US based company that specializes in the research and development of cannabidiol derivatives while being a principal leader in the import and export market for CBD.

Join the revolution, choose Allure Global, and find your balance!

Media Contact

Bianca Alvarado, Allure Global, 1 818-208-4582, [email protected], https://allure-global.com/

Sandro Costa, President and CEO, Allure Global, [email protected], https://allure-global.com/

SOURCE Allure Global