ALLURE GLOBAL IS EXPANDING INTO SOUTH AMERICA: Allure Global is a certified partner of the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa)

Allure Global has gained Anvisa authorization to sell their products in Brazil
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As of October 12th, 2023, Allure Global has been approved and cleared by Anvisa, the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency to sell CBD products in Brazil. "We are proud to continue our international expansion and bring our collection of health and wellness CBD products to Brazil," said President & CEO, Sandro Costa. "We believe our experience and leadership in the health and wellness CBD market can be leveraged to develop strong relationships and further unlock opportunities in South America."
Allure Global has secured partnership agreements with multiple specialized sales distribution networks to effectively reach the medical industry with an extensive line of products. Allure Global uses a holistic approach to symptom-based solutions to give customers an experience of relief they deserve. The product line is unique and has a wide range of applications to aid various ailments. The focal points for improving overall health include a sleep aid, award winning sleep gummies, improving daily life and managing stress levels, vitality cbd oil, improving facial skin, daily moisturizer, a revitalizing retinol night cream, facial sheet mask, sexual aid for menopausal women, intimacy lubricant and providing pain relief with cbd infused topical cream, relief oil .
Innovation is key:
The business model and purpose of Allure Global is to revolutionize and lead the CBD health and wellness industry. Allure Global is a US based company that specializes in the research and development of cannabidiol derivatives while being a principal leader in the import and export market for CBD.
