ALLY Energy Names 2023 GRIT Awards & Best Energy Workplace Winners

The leading industry resource for diverse talent, careers, and culture celebrates top leaders, teams, and companies powering our world and the energy transition.

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALLY Energy is proud to announce this year's winners for the 7th Annual GRIT Awards and Best Energy Workplaces. These awards are regarded by many as the most prestigious, significant recognition in the energy industry worldwide. Nominations are open to the public. The 58 winners were selected from shortlisted finalists that included 60 leaders, 32 teams, and 14 companies with representation across the globe in oil and gas, power and utilities, wind, solar, hydrogen, nuclear, climate tech startups, and academia.