ALLY Energy Names 2024 GRIT Awards & Best Energy Workplace Winners

Among this year's honorees are the Lifetime Achievement Awards winners, Vicki Hollub, President and CEO of Occidental; Jan E. Odegard, consultant and former Executive Director of Ion; and Sivasankaran "Soma" Somasundaram, President and CEO of ChampionX. During a fireside chat with these visionaries, attendees gained valuable insights. Standing out as icons for their remarkable careers in advancing energy and climate initiatives, their work spans technology, policy, and workforce development in both the private and public sectors, championing change and progress.

"The GRIT Awards honor those who have shaped the industry and continue to inspire future generations. These winners have demonstrated extraordinary leadership and dedication to driving innovation across the energy landscape," said Katie Mehnert, Founder and CEO of ALLY Energy.

The 2024 winners include:

The Professional Award - Obianuju Igbokwe , Technology Strategy Consultant at SLB

, Technology Strategy Consultant at SLB The Executive Award - Sandhya Ganapathy , Chief Executive Officer at EDP Renewables North America

, Chief Executive Officer at EDP Renewables North America The Entrepreneur Award - Tara Karimi , Co-Founder & Chief Science Officer at Cemvita

, Co-Founder & Chief Science Officer at Cemvita The Sustainability Award - Maru Williams , ESG Manager at Chevron

, ESG Manager at Chevron The Best Affinity Group, Employee Resource Group, or Business Resource Group Award - Occidental Petroleum, FRIEND

The Best Energy Team Award - 1PointFive, Direct Air Capture

The Top Energy Voices Award - Kathairos Solutions Solutions

The Best Energy Workplaces Award - EDP Renewables North America

The Best Energy or Climate Startup Award - Syzygy Plasmonics

The People's Choice awards allowed for open online judging this year. Each person was allowed to vote for one option in each category. The 2024 People's Choice Award winners include:

The Best Affinity Group, Employee Resource Group, or Business Resource Group Award - Baker Hughes, Multicultural ERG

The Best Energy Team Award - ADNOC Offshore, Project Light PMO

The Best Energy Workplace Award - Baker Hughes

The Best Energy or Climate Startup Award - Solaires Enterprises Inc.

The Top Energy Voices Award - Sarah Magruder , Founder and President of Savvy Oil & Gas Consulting

