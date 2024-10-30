ALLY Energy Names 2024 GRIT Awards & Best Energy Workplace Winners

ALLY Energy proudly announces the winners of the 8th Annual GRIT Awards and Best Energy Workplaces, recognized as one of the most prestigious honors in the global energy sector.
HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALLY Energy, the talent and culture platform leveraging AI to power the energy workforce of the future™, is thrilled to announce the winners for the 2024 GRIT Awards and Best Energy Workplaces. This year's awards recognize candidates from diverse individuals and organizations who embody growth, resilience, innovation, and talent while fostering a purpose-driven culture that is leading the energy transition toward net zero.
The GRIT Awards selection process is known for its rigorous integrity. Nominations are open to the public, and individual evaluations are conducted through a blind application review by external judges. This ensures a fair and equitable assessment of the individual candidates, highlighting those who exemplify excellence and innovation.
Among this year's honorees are the Lifetime Achievement Awards winners, Vicki Hollub, President and CEO of Occidental; Jan E. Odegard, consultant and former Executive Director of Ion; and Sivasankaran "Soma" Somasundaram, President and CEO of ChampionX. During a fireside chat with these visionaries, attendees gained valuable insights. Standing out as icons for their remarkable careers in advancing energy and climate initiatives, their work spans technology, policy, and workforce development in both the private and public sectors, championing change and progress.
"The GRIT Awards honor those who have shaped the industry and continue to inspire future generations. These winners have demonstrated extraordinary leadership and dedication to driving innovation across the energy landscape," said Katie Mehnert, Founder and CEO of ALLY Energy.
The 2024 winners include:
- The Professional Award - Obianuju Igbokwe, Technology Strategy Consultant at SLB
- The Executive Award - Sandhya Ganapathy, Chief Executive Officer at EDP Renewables North America
- The Entrepreneur Award - Tara Karimi, Co-Founder & Chief Science Officer at Cemvita
- The Sustainability Award - Maru Williams, ESG Manager at Chevron
- The Best Affinity Group, Employee Resource Group, or Business Resource Group Award - Occidental Petroleum, FRIEND
- The Best Energy Team Award - 1PointFive, Direct Air Capture
- The Top Energy Voices Award - Kathairos Solutions Solutions
- The Best Energy Workplaces Award - EDP Renewables North America
- The Best Energy or Climate Startup Award - Syzygy Plasmonics
The People's Choice awards allowed for open online judging this year. Each person was allowed to vote for one option in each category. The 2024 People's Choice Award winners include:
- The Best Affinity Group, Employee Resource Group, or Business Resource Group Award - Baker Hughes, Multicultural ERG
- The Best Energy Team Award - ADNOC Offshore, Project Light PMO
- The Best Energy Workplace Award - Baker Hughes
- The Best Energy or Climate Startup Award - Solaires Enterprises Inc.
- The Top Energy Voices Award - Sarah Magruder, Founder and President of Savvy Oil & Gas Consulting
About ALLY Energy
ALLY Energy is the most trusted source for companies, startups, professionals, and future workers who want to accelerate their careers, skills, and connections for an equitable energy transition. The community has a presence in 120 countries across energy in oil and natural gas, LNG, renewables, nuclear, and climate technology. To become one of the 2400 companies on the AI platform or the thousands of professionals with a profile, visit http://www.allyenergy.com.
For more information, contact [email protected]
