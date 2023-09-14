ALLY Energy Names Lifetime Achievement Winners & GRIT Awards and Best Energy Workplace Finalists

This is the time to celebrate so many crucial achievements that may otherwise go overlooked in the energy sector and in broader society. - Katie Mehnert, CEO of ALLY Energy Tweet this

Tickets are available, as are sponsorship opportunities.

"Every year, we are astounded at how many impressive, committed people are demonstrating leadership and grit in their work to advance the energy transition and build more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplaces," says ALLY Energy CEO Katie Mehnert. "This year is no exception. This is the time to celebrate so many crucial achievements that may otherwise go overlooked in the energy sector and in broader society."

In addition to praising the grit it takes to innovate and achieve change, the awards also celebrate "GRIT" as an acronym for growth, resilience, innovation, and transition. They highlight the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in transforming the energy sector.

Only through a wide array of experiences, perspectives, and ideas will the sector flourish and innovate, leading the world to an era of Energy 2.0.

This year's Lifetime Achievement Award winners are honorees who have distinguished careers championing change in energy and climate in the private or public sector in the areas of technology, policy, and workforce.

William J. ( John) Berger , Chief Executive Officer, Sunnova Energy International, Inc.

, Chief Executive Officer, Sunnova Energy International, Inc. Rhonda Morris, Vice President, and Chief Human Resources Officer, Chevron

Amy Chronis, Vice Chair, US Energy & Chemicals Leader, Houston Managing Partner at Deloitte LLP

This year's finalists follow in the footsteps of executives, entrepreneurs, and government leaders. The full list of finalists and categories can be found here.

ALLY Energy is a global energy workforce company that accelerates careers and skills for an equitable energy transition. ALLY provides a talent and culture marketplace and human capital consulting services that enable companies, to attract, develop, and build the energy workforce and workplace of the future.

Media Contact

Kevin McMinn, ALLY Energy, 281-741-5482, [email protected], www.allyenergy.com

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE ALLY Energy