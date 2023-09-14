ALLY Energy Names Lifetime Achievement Winners & GRIT Awards and Best Energy Workplace Finalists

The leading industry resource for diverse talent, careers, and culture celebrates top leaders, teams, and companies powering the energy transition
HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 7th annual GRIT Awards and Best Energy Workplaces from ALLY Energy honors people and organizations making an impact on energy, sustainability, and the climate. The awards are regarded by many as the most prestigious, significant recognition in the energy industry worldwide. Nominations are open to the public. The shortlisted finalists include 60 leaders, 32 teams, and 14 companies with representation across the globe in oil and gas, power and utilities, wind, solar, hydrogen, nuclear, climate tech startups, and academia.
After being inundated with nominations from individuals and organizations across the world, the team of judges has narrowed down the list of finalists. Winners of the highly coveted awards will be announced at an Oscars-style red carpet lunch on October 26 at The Bell Tower in Houston. This year's sponsors include ChampionX, Ovintiv, Baker Hughes, NES Fircroft, TGS Energy, Southwestern Energy, Wood, DLA Piper, Energy Ogre, and Steel Blue USA. Media partners include EnergyCapitalHTX and Innovation Map.
Tickets are available, as are sponsorship opportunities.
"Every year, we are astounded at how many impressive, committed people are demonstrating leadership and grit in their work to advance the energy transition and build more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplaces," says ALLY Energy CEO Katie Mehnert. "This year is no exception. This is the time to celebrate so many crucial achievements that may otherwise go overlooked in the energy sector and in broader society."
In addition to praising the grit it takes to innovate and achieve change, the awards also celebrate "GRIT" as an acronym for growth, resilience, innovation, and transition. They highlight the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in transforming the energy sector.
Only through a wide array of experiences, perspectives, and ideas will the sector flourish and innovate, leading the world to an era of Energy 2.0.
This year's Lifetime Achievement Award winners are honorees who have distinguished careers championing change in energy and climate in the private or public sector in the areas of technology, policy, and workforce.
- William J. (John) Berger, Chief Executive Officer, Sunnova Energy International, Inc.
- Rhonda Morris, Vice President, and Chief Human Resources Officer, Chevron
- Amy Chronis, Vice Chair, US Energy & Chemicals Leader, Houston Managing Partner at Deloitte LLP
This year's finalists follow in the footsteps of executives, entrepreneurs, and government leaders. The full list of finalists and categories can be found here.
ALLY Energy is a global energy workforce company that accelerates careers and skills for an equitable energy transition. ALLY provides a talent and culture marketplace and human capital consulting services that enable companies, to attract, develop, and build the energy workforce and workplace of the future.
Media Contact
Kevin McMinn, ALLY Energy, 281-741-5482, [email protected], www.allyenergy.com
SOURCE ALLY Energy
Share this article