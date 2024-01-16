Allyon Awarded Health Care Staffing Services Certification from The Joint Commission

"We take great pride and are honored to obtain the Health Care Staffing Services Certification from the Joint Commission. This Certification is the highest stamp of approval for health care staffing organizations," said Jamie Norred, Vice President of Allyon. Post this

Allyon underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review in 2023. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards including performance standards, efforts to address how qualifications and competencies of staff are determined, placement of staff and how their performance is monitored. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

"Health Care Staffing Services Certification recognizes health care staffing firms committed to striving for excellence and fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care," says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. "We commend Allyon for using The Joint Commission certification process to reduce variation in clinical processes and to strengthen its clinical program to drive safer, higher quality and more compassionate care for individuals served."

To prepare for the Health Care Staffing Services Certification from the Joint Commission, Allyon assigned a project team to both review the standards and ensure the team had all the documentation needed to prepare for the review.

About Allyon, Inc.

Since 2009, Allyon provides subcontracting and team resource solutions for federal and commercial clients. Allyon partners with companies in government, healthcare, and IT to build customizable, effective solutions for a wide range of client needs. As a woman-owned small business, Allyon holds a certification from the Women's Business Enterprise National Council — the largest and most widely respected certifier of women-owned businesses in the United States. WBENC certification validates that a business is at least 51 percent owned, controlled, operated, and managed by women.

