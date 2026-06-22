Allyson Hugley, Global Senior Director, Marketing Solutions Joins United Way of Greater Newark's (UWGN) Board of Trustees

UWGN welcomes newest Board of Trustees Appointee, Allyson Hugley, a globally recognized analytics and insights executive with more than 25 years of experience in building and scaling insights organizations

NEWARK, N.J., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United Way of Greater Newark (UWGN) announced the appointment of Allyson Hugley to its Board of Trustees. Hugley is a globally recognized analytics and insights executive with more than 25 years of experience building and scaling insights organizations that drive revenue growth, product adoption, and executive decision-making across research, agency, financial services and technology platform environments.

Currently, Hugley leads Global Marketing Science & Technology for LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, overseeing customer insights, measurement analytics partners and customer solutions engineering. Her team helps the world's largest B2B advertisers understand, measure and maximize the value of their marketing investments on LinkedIn by translating AI-driven measurement and customer intelligence into actionable business outcomes.

"At a time when data, innovation and strategic leadership are increasingly shaping how organizations create impact, Allyson brings an exceptional depth of expertise to our Board of Trustees," said Catherine Wilson, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Newark. "Her experience leading transformative insights and technology initiatives will be an incredible asset as we continue advancing opportunity and strengthening communities across Greater Newark."

"United Way of Greater Newark has a long-standing legacy of strengthening communities and expanding access to opportunity," said Hugley. "I'm excited to join the Board of Trustees and collaborate with fellow leaders who are committed to driving lasting, measurable impact for families across Greater Newark."

At LinkedIn, Hugley established a scaled insights support model that expanded analytical capacity in a headcount-neutral environment through a strategic blend of automation and vendor resourcing. She also served as executive sponsor for LinkedIn Marketing Solutions' Customer Science Gen AI Accelerator, helping define the initiative's first-year strategy and driving growth through new AI-powered product development. As a Board of Trustees member at UWGN, Hugley will support with overseeing the governance and financial support of the organization.

To learn more about United Way of Greater Newark, please visit uwnewark.org.

About United Way of Greater Newark

Founded in 1923, United Way of Greater Newark (UWGN) works to build strong, inclusive communities where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. Serving 14 municipalities across Essex and Hudson counties, UWGN empowers residents to live healthier lives through access to quality education and pathways to economic advancement. UWGN's impact areas include healthy community, youth opportunity, financial security, and community resiliency. To learn more, visit uwnewark.org.

Media Contact

Jocelin Leon, United Way of Greater Newark, 1 631-276-7314, [email protected], https://uwnewark.org/

SOURCE United Way of Greater Newark