ALM Launches Reimagined Law.com Platform to Empower Faster, Data-Driven Decision-Making for Legal Professionals

"Legal professionals need clarity, speed, and substance," said Richard Caruso, Senior Vice President, Legal Products at ALM. "The new Law.com ensures our audience doesn't just stay informed–they get the embedded context and data they need to act with confidence."

With integrated access to ALM's exclusive datasets from Law.com Compass and Law.com Radar, legal professionals can now gain actionable insights right at the article level. Enhanced search functionality, content personalization, and a modern mobile-first interface enable faster decision-making and a more intuitive user journey.

"This is more than a redesign. It's a strategic leap forward," said Chris Plapp, Vice President of Law.com at ALM. "By integrating real-time data, analytics, and content into one intelligent platform, we're delivering a streamlined experience that empowers legal professionals to act faster and make more informed decisions with precision."

Key Enhancements Include:

Tailored User Experiences: We have extended the reach of your personalized My Law preferences with personalized content recommendations now embedded across the entire site.

As part of ALM's commitment to expanding access and usability, the entire Law.com archive will be exclusively available through Law.com NewsVault beginning January 2026.

About ALM and LBR

ALM and LBR recently merged to form the premier global information and intelligence company serving the legal industry. Together, they provide unmatched coverage of legal news, proprietary data, performance benchmarking, and strategic insights, all built to support the business and practice of law. From global law firms to in-house legal departments, over 7 million legal professionals rely on ALM and LBR for the tools, research, and connections that drive results.

