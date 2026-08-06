Alma expands its connected education platform through acquisition of ESP Solutions Group

"Together, we're expanding Alma's connected platform to support education organizations at every level while continuing to innovate on behalf of the educators and students we serve." Post this

Expanding Alma's connected education platform

Every important decision in education begins with trusted information.

For years, Alma has helped schools simplify daily operations through a connected platform that brings together student information, teaching and learning, enrollment, communications, payments, analytics, artificial intelligence, and family engagement into one intuitive experience.

The addition of ESP advances that vision by bringing deeper expertise in statewide education data and reporting to Alma's platform.

ESP brings extensive experience in statewide data collection, validation, reporting, and education information management, strengthening Alma's expertise in helping education organizations manage and make better use of complex data.

"Since Alma was founded, we've believed that education deserves technology that is connected, intuitive, and built around the people who use it," said Andrew Herman, CEO and Co-Founder of Alma. "ESP has earned an outstanding reputation helping education organizations solve some of their most important data challenges. Together, we're expanding Alma's connected platform to support education organizations at every level while continuing to innovate on behalf of the educators and students we serve."

Strengthening education through better information

As education grows more complex, the flow of information between schools, districts, and state agencies becomes increasingly important.

ESP has spent more than three decades helping education organizations collect, validate, organize, and report critical education data. Now part of Alma's modern platform, this combined expertise fortifies the foundation that supports everything from regulatory reporting to operational decision-making.

"Since 1993, ESP has supported education agencies and their leadership with solutions that provide quality data for mandates and decision making," said Glynn Ligon, founder of ESP Solutions Group. "Joining Alma carries that work forward with modern technology, greater scale, and a shared commitment to a more connected future for education."

The acquisition also expands Alma's growing team of education experts, bringing together experienced professionals who share a common commitment to helping educators spend less time navigating systems and more time supporting students.

"ESP has always focused on helping education organizations make better use of their information," said Paul Cormal, who has joined Alma to lead the ESP transition and support Alma's continued expansion of end-to-end state-level capabilities. "With the entire ESP team joining Alma, we can carry that mission forward while bringing decades of specialized education data expertise to a platform that shares our commitment to innovation, service, and the future of education."

What this means for customers

For existing Alma customers, the acquisition represents continued investment in the platform they already trust. It also positions Alma to strengthen its state reporting capabilities over time, supported by ESP's longstanding experience in education data compliance and information management.

For existing ESP customers, joining Alma provides stability for the solutions they depend on today while creating new opportunities to benefit from a modern, connected education platform.

As Alma and ESP begin working together, customers can expect continuity in the products and support they rely on today, with additional platform innovations and product enhancements introduced over time.

Looking ahead

The acquisition represents another step in Alma's long-term vision of building the industry's most connected education platform.

As schools, districts, and state agencies continue to navigate an increasingly complex technology landscape, Alma will remain focused on creating solutions that simplify operations, strengthen confidence in education data, and help every level of the education ecosystem work more effectively together.

About Alma:

Alma is the connected education platform serving independent schools, charter schools, districts, and education organizations across the United States and around the world. Designed specifically for K–12 education, Alma brings together student information, teaching and learning, enrollment, communications, payments, analytics, artificial intelligence, and more within one intuitive platform. Alma supports education organizations serving more than six million students.

About ESP Solutions Group:

ESP Solutions Group is a leading provider of education data management, interoperability, state reporting, and information governance solutions. For more than three decades, ESP has partnered with school districts and state education agencies to improve the quality, reliability, and use of education data.

Media Contact

Douglass Mabry, Alma, 1 5033558301, [email protected], www.getalma.com

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SOURCE Alma