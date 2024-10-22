Almond FinTech Announces Q4 2024 Awards and Trade Shows

B2B FinTech Technology Provider Almond FinTech Closes 2024 With Momentum

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Almond FinTech, a B2B technology company empowering financial institutions globally with fast, affordable, and transparent cross-border transactions, continues its year of wins with multiple key announcements, including award highlights and a Q4 trade show demonstration.

On the award side, Almond was recently awarded the "B2B Payments Solution of the Year" award from FDI, a leading voice in global economic development news. Almond has also been nominated for the "Excellence in Technology Innovation" award by FINEXT. This news further highlights Almond's dedication to serving global financial institution customers and pushing boundaries within the FinTech industry.

Almond will also demo its unique Settlement Optimization Engine (SOE) technology at the Singapore Fintech Festival (Booth 4L34). The SOE is a proprietary tool built to help financial institutions get the best possible cross-border rate (beating mid-market rates) with near-instant settlement. Attendees will have the opportunity to see the SOE in action while meeting members of the team.

Almond will also be attending CrossTech World this November. On November 21st, company cofounder and CEO Adam Swartzbaugh will be speaking on the panel "Business Payments: The New Revenue Stream for Remittance Companies." Finally, team members are also attending the Traders Fair Philippines on Oct 26th.

"This year, we've doubled down on making our SOE as efficient as possible," says Swartzbaugh. "By leveraging the collective power of blockchain networks to optimize the routing of cross-border transfers, our technology continues to be a measurable competitive advantage for customers. These award acknowledgments just further highlight the impact our technology has had."

Reach out to Almond directly via the company website to schedule your SOE demo or to meet a team member in person at one of the upcoming events mentioned above.

About Almond FinTech

Almond is a B2B fintech company transforming cross-border payments by empowering financial institutions and their customers with the best possible rates and near-instant settlements across all corridors globally. With Almond technology, institutions can guarantee fast, affordable, and transparent cross-border transactions. Visit https://almondfintech.com/ for more info.

Media Contact

Howard Davidson, Almond FinTech, 1 6177717922, [email protected], https://www.almondfintech.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Almond FinTech