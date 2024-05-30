Almond FinTech CMO Recognized as Top CMO to Watch in 2024

"As guardians of our brand communication, we strive to uphold its integrity and resonance," Davidson says in his CXO Outlook feature. "We're not afraid to set the bar high because we know the potential within our grasp." Post this

"This nomination isn't just a reflection of me," Davidson says. "It pays tribute to our fantastic marketing team and company as a whole, and showcases our willingness to evolve, reflect, and continue to push the boundaries to ensure we are communicating with our stakeholders in the most effective way possible."

Central to Almond's vision is the Settlement Optimization Engine (SOE), a groundbreaking cross-border payment tool designed to help institutions and their customers beat mid-market rates across all corridors globally, which Davidson has successfully helped drive and scale through intentional and strategic messaging.

"As guardians of our brand communication, we strive to uphold its integrity and resonance," Davidson says in his CXO Outlook feature. "We're not afraid to set the bar high because we know the potential within our grasp."

Davidson has also been tapped as a judge for the 2024 PayTech Awards, celebrating the best of paytech innovation.

Almond is hiring globally and actively on the search for top talent inspired by using innovative technology to drive real impact.

About Almond FinTech

Almond is a B2B fintech company transforming cross-border payments by empowering financial institutions and their customers with the best possible rates and near-instant settlements across all corridors globally. With Almond technology, institutions can guarantee fast, affordable, and transparent cross-border transactions. Visit https://almondfintech.com/ for more information.

