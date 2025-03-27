Almond FinTech Expands FX Service Offerings To Corporate Clients

"We're excited to bring our cross-border transfer technology to a broader customer base and help businesses optimize their global money movement requirements," says Almond CEO Adam Swartzbaugh." Post this

An advantage that was once reserved solely for financial institutions can now be leveraged by businesses around the world.

"We're excited to bring our cross-border transfer technology to a broader customer base and help businesses optimize their global money movement requirements," says Almond CEO Adam Swartzbaugh. "For too long, international transfers have been slow, expensive, and complicated. We can't wait to see the benefits to businesses taking advantage of this innovation."

To date, Almond operates in 15 countries — and growing. More than $8M has been transferred across the world using the company's technology.

To learn more about Almond's technology, refer to the company's Tech Sheet.

For more on partnership opportunities or to schedule a demo for your business, please reach out to [email protected].

About Almond FinTech

Almond is a B2B fintech company transforming cross-border payments by empowering organizations with the best possible rates and near-instant settlements across all corridors globally. With Almond technology, institutions across the financial and commercial sectors can guarantee fast, affordable, and transparent cross-border transactions. Visit almondfintech.com for more info.

Howard Davidson, Almond FinTech, 1 6177717922, [email protected]

