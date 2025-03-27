Almond FinTech Expands FX Service Offerings To Corporate Clients

Bringing AI-driven cross-border technology to the commercial sector
BOSTON, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Almond FinTech, a B2B technology company empowering organizations globally with fast, affordable, and transparent cross-border transfers, is excited to announce that the company is expanding beyond financial institutions to serve commercial industries.
With a demonstrated track record, Almond's proprietary, AI-driven technology is the industry-leading solution for companies aiming to reduce FX costs and boost Cross Border Settlement efficiency while experiencing 24/7/365 near real-time payout capabilities. With Almond, companies can experience white-glove service while utilizing advanced blockchain and crypto technologies without risk.
An advantage that was once reserved solely for financial institutions can now be leveraged by businesses around the world.
"We're excited to bring our cross-border transfer technology to a broader customer base and help businesses optimize their global money movement requirements," says Almond CEO Adam Swartzbaugh. "For too long, international transfers have been slow, expensive, and complicated. We can't wait to see the benefits to businesses taking advantage of this innovation."
To date, Almond operates in 15 countries — and growing. More than $8M has been transferred across the world using the company's technology.
About Almond FinTech
Almond is a B2B fintech company transforming cross-border payments by empowering organizations with the best possible rates and near-instant settlements across all corridors globally. With Almond technology, institutions across the financial and commercial sectors can guarantee fast, affordable, and transparent cross-border transactions. Visit almondfintech.com for more info.
Howard Davidson, Almond FinTech, 1 6177717922, [email protected], www.AlmondFinTech.com
