Almost Heaven Saunas Brings Contrast Therapy to the Home

The Wellness Habit That Has People Rethinking Recovery

ROUND ROCK, Texas, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contrast therapy, the practice of alternating between heat and cold immersion, has moved from elite training facilities and Nordic wellness traditions into one of the most talked-about recovery rituals of 2026. What was once reserved for professional athletes and high-end spas is now a fixture in mainstream wellness culture and Almost Heaven Saunas has built the at-home system to match.

Specifically, the Auburn IR Hybrid Sauna and Glacier Cold Plunge + Chiller give users everything they need to build a consistent contrast therapy routine at home. Together, they create a complete recovery experience that helps support relaxation, renewal, and overall well-being—bringing a premium wellness ritual into everyday life.

The Hot & Cold Protocol

The Auburn IR Hybrid Sauna is a 2-3 person indoor sauna that combines traditional Finnish heat with FAR infrared technology in one unit. Powered by a Harvia 6kW heater and reaching up to 180 degrees Fahrenheit, it delivers the depth of a professional wellness facility in a form built for daily home use.

Paired with the Glacier Cold Plunge + Chiller, crafted from rustic Pacific Cedar with precision temperature control from 37 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit, the two products create a complete hot and cold protocol that fits almost any space and any routine.

"Contrast therapy has real, science-backed benefits including reduced inflammation, improved circulation, and faster muscle recovery. Combining infrared heat with cold immersion gives people a complete recovery protocol without a gym membership or a spa visit. That accessibility is exactly what we set out to build," said Nic Flaws, Head of Marketing at Harvia North America.

Recovery Without Limits

For Grammy-nominated artist Jelly Roll, that accessibility is exactly the point. Widely recognized for his personal wellness and fitness transformation, Jelly Roll is even using Almost Heave Saunas' Auburn IR Hybrid Sauna and Glacier Cold Plunge + Chiller on his national tour. He has incorporated a contrast therapy routine that can be maintained wherever the road takes him. It is a fitting partnership for a brand that has always believed the best recovery tool is the one you can actually use, every day, at home, on your own schedule.

The Auburn IR Hybrid Sauna and Glacier Cold Plunge + Chiller are available at AlmostHeaven.com.

About Almost Heaven Saunas

Founded in 1977 and handcrafted in West Virginia's Greenbrier Valley, Almost Heaven Saunas has spent nearly 50 years bringing the Finnish tradition of sauna into American homes. Backed by Harvia Group, the world's leading sauna authority with 75 years of Finnish engineering expertise, Almost Heaven offers a full range of indoor, outdoor, infrared, hybrid and cold plunge wellness products built for daily use. Available at AlmostHeaven.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Johnson, Approach Marketing, 1 888-355-3050, [email protected]

SOURCE Almost Heaven Saunas