ALN Technology and HeyScottie Join Forces to Pave the Way for AI-Driven Manufacturing Front Office Efficiency

ALN Technology and HeyScottie are committed to developing AI-powered solutions that address the evolving needs of modern manufacturing, including predictive maintenance, quality control, supply chain optimization, and more. Post this

By combining ALN Technology's expertise in AI development with HeyScottie's proficiency in industrial automation, the partnership seeks to introduce lean manufacturing concepts to the industrial front office.

"We are excited to partner with HeyScottie to bring AI-driven solutions to the forefront of manufacturing operations," said Jeana Feely, CEO of ALN Technology. "By integrating our AI capabilities with HeyScottie's industrial automation software, we aim to empower manufacturers with the tools they need to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and competitiveness."

HeyScottie's CEO, Rhonda Dibachi echoed this sentiment, stating, "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to digitize the manufacturing industry. By leveraging ALN Technology's state-of-the-art AI technologies, we can offer our clients a more efficient and comprehensive front office platform that integrates marketing, advertising, lead generation and nurturing, instant price quotes, business credit checks, order management, performance analytics, billing and payments, and logistics."

ALN Technology and HeyScottie are committed to developing AI-powered solutions that address the evolving needs of modern manufacturing, including predictive maintenance, quality control, supply chain optimization, and more. By harnessing the potential of AI, manufacturers can gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly changing business landscape.

"We believe that AI holds the key to unlocking new possibilities in manufacturing," added Dibachi of HeyScottie. "Together with ALN Technology, we are poised to lead the industry into a new era of innovation and efficiency."

As part of their partnership, ALN Technology and HeyScottie will collaborate on the development and deployment of AI-driven solutions tailored to the unique requirements of manufacturing clients worldwide.

By leveraging their respective strengths and expertise, the two companies aim to drive positive transformation across the entire manufacturing value chain.

For more information about ALN Technology, visit ALN Technology.

Contact: Jeana Feely, President, ALN Technology, [email protected].

For more information about HeyScottie, visit HeyScottie - Manufacturing as a Service.

Media Contact

Pam Abrahamsson, HeyScottie, 1 503-298-9749, [email protected], https://heyscottie.com/

SOURCE HeyScottie