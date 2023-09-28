Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation Honors Emerging Environmental Entrepreneur and CEO Environmental Leader

The Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation today announced the two final recipients of the 2023 Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards. The Alnoba Emerging Environmental Entrepreneur Award will be presented to Franziska Trautmann, co-founder and CEO, Glass Half Full. The recipient of the Alnoba CEO Environmental Leadership Award is Briana Warner, CEO, Atlantic Sea Farms.

KENSINGTON, N.H., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation today announced the two final recipients of the 2023 Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards. The Alnoba Emerging Environmental Entrepreneur Award will be presented to Franziska Trautmann, co-founder and CEO, Glass Half Full. The recipient of the Alnoba CEO Environmental Leadership Award is Briana Warner, CEO, Atlantic Sea Farms.

Franziska and Briana will accept the awards at the Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards Dinner on October 4, 2023, at Alnoba in Kensington, New Hampshire. The award includes a $10,000 donation to the nonprofit of the recipient's choice.

Harriet and Alan E. Lewis launched the Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards in 2018 to honor brave and brilliant leaders whose courage, wisdom or potential inspire us.

Franziska Trautmann, Co-founder and CEO, Glass Half Full

The Alnoba Emerging Environmental Entrepreneur Award recognizes achievement and potential. It is presented to an extraordinary person under 40 who has shown grit, leadership, integrity and results on behalf of the environment and sustainability.

Born and raised in Louisiana, Franziska grew up hearing about the region's coastal erosion crisis and experienced the lack of recycling options. At Tulane, she was recognized by the chemical engineering faculty for outstanding performance and inducted into the national engineering honors fraternity. She was able to apply her chemical engineering knowledge to create glass recycling program Glass Half Full with co-founder Max Steitz. Glass Half Full converts trash glass into sand and glass cullet for coastal restoration, disaster relief, eco-construction and new glass products. It is still the only glass recycling program in Louisiana.

Glass Half Full collected more than 1.5 million pounds of glass in 2022 and diverted more than 3.3 million pounds of glass waste since their start.

Briana Warner, CEO, Atlantic Sea Farms

The Alnoba CEO Environmental Leadership Award was established to support, inspire and recognize business leaders who help save the earth we share.

Atlantic Sea Farms was founded in 2009 as a way to offer fresh, healthy alternatives to imported seaweed, diversify income for fisher families and grow kelp as a climate adaption strategy. In 2018, Briana Warner took over as chief executive officer and transformed the company from the first commercially viable seaweed farm in the country to a kelp aquaculture company that is winning food industry awards and increasing consumer knowledge of kelp as a climate-positive ingredient, as well as supporting Maine's working waterfront.

Briana believes good food should do good, so she made the shift at Atlantic Sea Farms from growing their own kelp to partnerships with Maine fishers because she felt they knew the waters better than anyone and have the necessary equipment. In addition, the change would allow her team to focus on a move to retail product line and marketing.

Last year, Atlantic Sea Farms harvested just under one million pounds of kelp—their largest harvest ever—with plans to increase production this year. Atlantic Sea Farms produces 80% of US-grown seaweed.

For more information about Alnoba or the Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards, visit http://www.alnoba.org.

About Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation

The Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation (ALFF) is dedicated to developing courageous leadership and sustainability models to help change people's lives, create stronger communities and save the earth we share. ALFF is the umbrella organization for Alnoba's public programming, conservation efforts, philanthropic giving, and nonprofit leadership work. ALFF has pledged or donated more than $250 million since 1981. The organization's work is focused on the Lewis family's hometowns of Boston, MA and Kensington, NH and within the global villages where their company, Grand Circle Corporation, travels.

Media Contact

Ann Shannon, Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, 617-346-6649, [email protected], https://alnoba.org

SOURCE Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation