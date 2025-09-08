ALO to Debut New Location at Suburban Square on Sept. 12

Cult-followed luxury apparel and accessories brand opening in 3,278-square-foot space.

ARDMORE, Pa., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Suburban Square, the historic lifestyle destination owned by Kimco Realty, today announced the grand opening of ALO, the luxury apparel and accessories brand celebrated for its signature studio-to-street philosophy. The new 3,278-square-foot space, located next to Apple, will officially open doors on Friday, Sept. 12th.

To mark the occasion, ALO is rolling out a weekend full of grand opening festivities and exclusive perks for shoppers. On opening day, guests can enjoy live beats from an in-store DJ, an elevated gift with purchase for the first 20 customers, and the chance to win a $500 gift card. The celebration continues all weekend long, with the first 100 customers each day through Sept.14 receiving a complimentary gift with purchase.

"ALO's high-end blend of athletic and streetwear perfectly complements Suburban Square's distinctive mix of premium stores and restaurants," said Alicia Lupold, Regional Vice President of Property Management for Kimco Realty Corporation. "We're excited to welcome them home to their first location on the Main Line."

Founded in 2007 by Danny Harris and Marco DeGeorge in Los Angeles, ALO's mission is to inspire mindful movement—empowering people to live an optimal life and be the best version of themselves. Since its foundation, the brand— whose name is an acronym for air, land and ocean—has risen in popularity, rapidly expanding across the globe.

Suburban Square is part of Kimco Realty's Lifestyle Collection, a portfolio of upscale open-air centers that prioritize connection, curated retail and community programming. Designed to deliver elevated, experience-driven destinations, the collection reflects Kimco's commitment to creating places where people want to shop, dine, and socialize.

Suburban Square is home to over 70 independent and established retailers and restaurants, as well as Trader Joe's, the beloved Ardmore Farmers Market, and a rotating menu of lively events and performances.

For more information on Suburban Square, visit https://suburbansquare.com/. For more information on ALO, visit www.aloyoga.com

About Suburban Square

Established in 1928, Suburban Square is one of the country's first outdoor shopping centers, situated along Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line. In 2017, with the conversion of the historic Strawbridge & Clothier department store to Life Time Fitness, the center was fully revitalized to become a modern-day lifestyle destination that's the perfect mix of modern, classic, and cool. Suburban Square offers an escape from the everyday with picturesque spaces designed for playing and socializing. An inviting lawn serves as the heartbeat of the property and the ideal spot to enjoy a picnic with fresh produce and gourmet delights from the Farmers Market, or to kick back and relax in our welcoming Adirondack chairs while enjoying live music and entertainment on the weekends. With a curated mix of retail offerings and unique dining options, the Square continues to be the go-to Main Line destination. For more information, visit www.suburbansquare.com.

About ALO

ALO is a Los Angeles-based luxury lifestyle brand specializing in high-performance, fashion-forward clothing for movement and recovery. Since launching in 2007, ALO has become a global leader in the wellness movement, emphasizing studio-to-street designs that effortlessly transition off the mat and into the day. With a foundation in yoga and mindfulness, ALO's expansive ecosystem includes community events, wellness products, and an online fitness platform with thousands of free classes and offerings. ALO is available online at WWW.ALOYOGA.COM and at ALO Sanctuaries worldwide.

About Kimco Realty®

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States. The company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and Sun Belt cities. Its tenant mix is focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991 and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value-enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 65 years. With a proven commitment to corporate responsibility, Kimco Realty is a recognized industry leader in this area. As of June 30, 2025, the company owned interests in 566 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 101 million square feet of gross leasable space. The company announces material information to its investors using the company's investor relations website (investors.kimcorealty.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. The company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information the company posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information that it posts on the social media channels, including Facebook (www.facebook.com/kimcorealty), and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/kimco-realty-corporation). The list of social media channels that the company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time.

