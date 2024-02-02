Alo Yoga Launches "alo Sanctuary," One of the First Wellness Shopping Experiences for Apple Vision Pro, Developed in Partnership with Obsess and Ave Advisory

App Launch Blends Immersive Shopping and Meditation with High Fidelity Environments that Put Core Collections in Context

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alo Yoga (Alo) announced today that it has launched "alo Sanctuary," the first wellness-driven shopping app for Apple Vision Pro, the new spatial computer from Apple that also launched today. Developed in partnership with immersive shopping platform and visionOS developer Obsess, as well as boutique innovation consultancy Ave Advisory, the app lets users experience mindful meditation in ultra-high fidelity outdoor environments while shopping Alo's entire collection of products in 3D. The environments in the alo Sanctuary look and feel hyper-realistic due to the app's utilization of key Apple Vision Pro technology features, including environments and spatial audio.

The app features four core environments – the beach, mountains, canyons and jungle – to showcase Alo's Navy, Midnight Green, Espresso and Wild Berry collections, respectively, and enables consumers to see how they can wear Alo in any setting. Alo plans to update the app's featured collections seasonally. Each app environment features four life-size, dressed and styled mannequins that consumers can rotate and engage with, while shopping selected products from each collection.

As part of the launch, alo Sanctuary will offer complimentary meditation exercises, previously only available through its subscription-based platform, Alo Moves. The app features four to six meditations within each environment, allowing Apple Vision Pro users to participate in over 20 different meditations throughout the experience.

"We are proud to partner with Obsess, and Ave Advisory to launch the first wellness-powered shopping app that our community can experience with Apple Vision Pro," said Danny Harris, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Alo Yoga. "This is a new, immersive way for a visionary brand like ours to share a mindful experience that transports consumers directly into our world through interaction designed for spatial computing."

Alo Sanctuary includes first-of-its-kind features specifically designed for Apple Vision Pro the that users control through intuitive hand and eye movements. Progressive environments allow users to manually adjust the level of how immersed they are in the experience at any given time. Spatial audio cues enable users to adjust the volume on an experience depending on how "close" or "far" they are from where the sound originates.

"The visual fidelity of the Alo app experience in visionOS is remarkable, with scenes so realistic that users feel as if they're being transported into an outdoor shopping environment," said Neha Singh, CEO and Founder of Obsess. "Shoppers can even interact with products as if they were in a physical space. They can bring them close enough to clearly see the weave and texture of an item, and get so granular as to see the difference between one spandex type versus another."

Alo's app for Apple Vision Pro can be downloaded for free from the new App Store on visionOS: [https://apps.apple.com/us/app/alo-sanctuary/], accessible only via Apple Vision Pro.

About Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga (Alo) is a Los Angeles-based premium lifestyle brand specializing in luxury activewear with a mission to spread mindful movement, inspire wellness and create community. Since launching in 2007, Alo has become a global leader in activewear design and its franchised fabrics. Alo is eco-aware and has been W.R.A.P. Certified in a humane and sweat-shop-free environment since day one. An acronym for Air, Land, and Ocean, Alo has a studio-to-street mentality that transcends fashion and goes beyond the mat. Alo is available online at http://www.aloyoga.com and Alo Sanctuaries worldwide.

About Obsess

Obsess is the leading immersive shopping platform that enables brands and retailers to create fully branded, discovery-driven 3D e-commerce experiences on their websites and on Apple Vision Pro. The company has launched over 300 immersive experiences for global brands across the fashion, beauty, luxury, home, retail, CPG, grocery and media categories. Obsess is creating the next-generation online shopping interface. Every Obsess virtual experience is built for cross-platform distribution, so that brands can increase ROI and extend their virtual footprint across the web, mobile, gaming platforms and Apple Vision Pro. The company is headquartered in New York City, with additional offices across the U.S. and Europe. For more information, please visit ObsessAR.com or email [email protected].

About Ave Advisory

Ave Advisory is a leading boutique consultancy providing tailored marketing and innovation advisory services to select luxury brands and lifestyle clients.

Media Contacts

For Obsess:

Danielle Poggi

Berns Communications Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Obsess