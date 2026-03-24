Aloan Launches AI-Powered Loan Underwriting Platform for Commercial Lenders

We watched a lender lose a seven-figure deal because their credit package took three weeks to assemble. The borrower didn't wait. We built Aloan so a two-person lending team can move as fast as a team of 10. — Tim Diamond, Co-Founder, Aloan Post this

"We watched a lender lose a seven-figure deal because their credit package took three weeks to assemble," said Tim Diamond, co-founder of Aloan. "The borrower didn't wait. That's the reality for community banks competing against larger institutions with bigger technology budgets. We built Aloan so a two-person lending team can move as fast as a team of 10."

What Aloan Automates

Document collection and organization -- Ingests tax returns, financial statements, rent rolls, personal financial statements and supporting documents, then matches and organizes them by entity, period and document type

Financial spreading -- Reads and spreads tax returns (1040, 1065, 1120, 1120S), audited financials, interim statements and personal financial statements into standardized templates, reducing spreading time from hours to minutes per entity

Financial ratio calculation -- Calculates debt service coverage, liquidity ratios and leverage metrics across multiple entities, guarantors and related businesses, including add-backs and adjustments an experienced analyst would identify

Policy compliance -- Reads credit policy and guideline documents to automatically configure underwriting rules, then checks each deal against those requirements so exceptions are flagged before the file reaches committee

Credit memo generation -- Produces committee-ready credit memos with source attribution mapping every figure to its source document

Covenant monitoring -- Tracks covenant compliance across the loan portfolio with automated alerts when thresholds are approached or breached

Built for Community Lenders

"Lenders compete on relationships and local market knowledge, not technology budgets," said Mitch Barnard, co-founder of Aloan and a commercial lending veteran. "Community banks and credit unions are losing deals to larger institutions that can turn around credit packages faster. Aloan levels that playing field without replacing the credit analysts who know their markets best." Aloan integrates with existing loan origination systems like nCino and Abrigo, handling the underwriting analysis that those platforms weren't designed to automate. Banks keep their LOS workflow and Aloan makes the credit package that feeds into it.

Founding Team

Aloan was founded by Mitch Barnard, Andrew Blake, Tim Diamond, and Gerrit Yntema. The team combines direct commercial lending experience with engineering backgrounds from Google, Apple, Meta and X (formerly Twitter). Aloan is live in production with commercial lenders across the U.S and Canada.

About Aloan

Aloan (https://aloan.ai) is an AI-native commercial underwriting platform for banks, credit unions and commercial lenders. The platform handles financial spreading, financial ratio calculation, policy compliance, credit memo generation and covenant monitoring, taking lending teams from raw documents to committee-ready credit memos in under 30 minutes, with full audit trails and source attribution for every calculated figure.

Media Contact

Gerrit Yntema, Aloan, 1 2102361771, [email protected], https://aloan.ai

SOURCE Aloan