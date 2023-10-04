Aloe Vera Based Beauty Brand, Aloette, Announces New Urban Protector Environmental Defense Eye Cream for High Energy Visible Blue Light Protection

"We wanted to create an eye cream that was both hydrating and protective," says Aloette President, Cathy McKenna. "Urban Protector is the perfect product for helping to moisturize the under-eye area while also helping to protect skin from signs of aging." Tweet this

Urban Protector instantly moisturizes and helps protect the under-eye area from various environmental stressors, such as high-energy blue light, to help protect from signs of aging due to exposure from commonly used technological devices. This age-defying Environmental Defense Eye Cream is formulated with a blend of Artemisia Flower Extract, Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Aloe Vera, and Sodium Hyaluronate to help hydrate, protect, and revitalize the look of tired eyes.

"The skin around the eyes is thin and delicate and is where signs of aging often first become apparent," says New York-based, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hadley King. "Urban Protector is formulated with Sodium Hyaluronate to hydrate the skin, as well as Vitamin C and Vitamin E, which are potent antioxidants that work well together to help protect the skin from environmental damage."

This Environmental Defense Eye Cream was formulated to perfectly pair well with the Aloette Platinum Collection. To create the ultimate age-defying skincare routine, Aloette recommends including Urban Protector with City Detox Environmental Defense Powder Cleanser and Biodefense Environmental Protection Cloud Cream to help protect skin from environmental stressors and help cleanse and hydrate the complexion.

To find out more about Aloette beauty and skincare, including certified organic Aloeganic®, please visit us at aloette.com.

About Aloette

Since 1978, Aloette Cosmetics has been committed to creating high-quality skincare and cosmetic products with home-based business opportunities and age-defying formulas that are fueled by our innovative aloe vera delivery system. Incorporating clean and cutting-edge cosmetic ingredients and technology, Aloette offers an array of high-performance makeup and skincare solutions designed to help deliver real results. Our mission is to define a new standard for skincare through farm to jar formulas and high-performance products. For more information, visit http://www.aloette.com.

