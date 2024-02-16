Aloette Announces the Give Love & Give Back Campaign Where a Portion of Sales will be Donated to the Harbor House Charity Organization

Aloette, a beauty brand best known for their Aloe Vera-based makeup and skincare, has announced their philanthropic support to the Harbor House Northwest Georgia Child Advocacy Center by donating a portion of proceeds from over ten bestselling products to the Center.
ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We are honored to be able to help the Harbor House Child Advocacy Center," says Aloette President, Cathy McKenna. "We want our customers to know that when they purchase any pink product, they are not only treating themselves as they are also contributing to a well-deserving nonprofit organization."
The Harbor House is a Child Advocacy Center that works with victims of sexual and severe physical abuse. At this Advocacy Center, staff members have a mission to provide a safe and caring place for children, to encourage collaboration of social and legal agencies, and to help lessen the trauma suffered by the child. When Aloette customers purchase any pink product, a portion of the proceeds will be dedicated to the Harbor House charity to help these children in need of support. The products included in this campaign include:
- Beauty Parfait Probiotic Yogurt Treatment
- Sensitive Skin Toner Balancing Tonic for Dry and Sensitive Skin
- Hand and Body Silk Lightweight Body Lotion
- Cheek Color in shade Flirt
- Cheek Color in shade Moscato
- Lip Color in shade Pink Lady
- Aloe Kiss Hydrating Tinted Lip Balm in shade Just Peachy
- Liquid Lip Shine in shade Rose Dust
- Liquid Lip Shine in shade Perfectly Pink
- Face Paint Lip and Cheek Tint in shade Pink-A-Boo
- Eyesilk Eyeshadow in shade Ballerina
- Vera's Palette 6-Piece Eye Shadow Palette
The Give Love & Give Back campaign will be running until February 29, 2024. To find out more about the Give Love & Give Back campaign, or to shop for other Aloette beauty and skincare, including certified organic Aloeganic®, please visit us at aloette.com
About Aloette
Since 1978, Aloette Cosmetics has been committed to creating high-quality skincare and cosmetic products with home-based business opportunities and age-defying formulas that are fueled by our innovative aloe vera delivery system. Incorporating clean and cutting-edge cosmetic ingredients and technology, Aloette offers an array of high-performance makeup and skincare solutions designed to help deliver real results. Our mission is to define a new standard for skincare through farm to jar formulas and high performance products. For more information, visit http://www.aloette.com
