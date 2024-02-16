Aloette Announces the Give Love & Give Back Campaign Where a Portion of Sales will be Donated to the Harbor House Charity Organization

Aloette, a beauty brand best known for their Aloe Vera-based makeup and skincare, has announced their philanthropic support to the Harbor House Northwest Georgia Child Advocacy Center by donating a portion of proceeds from over ten bestselling products to the Center.

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We are honored to be able to help the Harbor House Child Advocacy Center," says Aloette President, Cathy McKenna. "We want our customers to know that when they purchase any pink product, they are not only treating themselves as they are also contributing to a well-deserving nonprofit organization."