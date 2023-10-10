Aloette Announces the Launch of the New Long-Lasting Heavenly Matte Eyeshadow Primer Base to Help Elevate Eye Makeup Looks with a Hydrating, Soft-Focus Formula

"We wanted to create an eyeshadow base that was both long-wearing and hydrating for the eyelids," says Aloette President, Cathy McKenna. "Heavenly Matte is the perfect Eyeshadow Primer Base to help elongate the wear time of any eyeshadow look and is a must-have in my daily beauty routine." Tweet this

Heavenly Matte helps to hydrate and smooth skin as it helps lock down eyeshadow for a soft-focus finish. Formulated with Aloe Vera, Heavenly Matte helps condition and soothe the skin as Coconut Oil and Vitamin E help lock in moisture to help prep eyes for both simple and glamorous eyeshadow looks. This crease-resistant primer is super hydrating, making it suitable for all skin types and skin tones.

This indulgent Eyeshadow Primer Base pairs well with other products in the Aloette eye makeup category, such as Vera's Palette 6-Piece Eyeshadow to create infinite eyeshadow looks with a variety of ultra-wearable neutral matte and shimmer eyeshadow shades. Along with this luxurious eyeshadow palette, Heavenly Matte also pairs well with On the Line Defining Waterproof Pencil to help line and shape the eyes, as well as Top Shelf Volume + Curl Mascara to create the ultimate eye makeup looks.

To use Heavenly Matte, use the doe foot applicator to apply a thin layer onto the eyelids for a crease-free base. Allow the Eyeshadow Primer Base approximately 20-30 seconds to set before applying any eyeshadow.

To find out more about Aloette beauty and skincare, including certified organic Aloeganic®, please visit us at aloette.com

About Aloette

Since 1978, Aloette Cosmetics has been committed to creating high-quality skincare and cosmetic products with home-based business opportunities and age-defying formulas that are fueled by our innovative aloe vera delivery system. Incorporating clean and cutting-edge cosmetic ingredients and technology, Aloette offers an array of high-performance makeup and skincare solutions designed to help deliver real results. Our mission is to define a new standard for skincare through farm to jar formulas and high performance products. For more information, visit http://www.aloette.com

Media Contact

Kaitlyn Wells, Astral Brands, 678-303-3088, [email protected], Aloette.com

SOURCE Astral Brands