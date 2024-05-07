Alogent and Antuar Partner to bring Branch Banking into the Digital World

"Partnering with Antuar brings additional capabilities to Alogent's clients that can differentiate their teller platforms, drive productivity, and increase account holder loyalty with improved services," said Dede Wakefield, CEO, Alogent. Post this

The seamless integration between Unify and inBranch Transact allows staff to use a single web-based interface to process transactions, maintaining all benefits of Unify's omni-channel deposits platform and cross-channel fraud mitigation capabilities. Banks and credit unions also benefit from Antuar's connectivity to their back-end services like CRMs, core banking systems, and workflow solutions, driving personalization in real-time with enhanced productivity.

"Antuar's inBranch solution set is focused on the customer, branch and teller user experience and efficiencies. Integrating to Alogent's leading deposits solution allows both companies to focus on their areas of expertise, while taking advantage of each other's industry proven products," said Gearoid Power, CEO, Antuar.

This partnership demonstrates a shared vision to deliver an innovative solution to banks and credit unions who are seeking best-in-breed branch and teller capabilities that improve user experiences, modernize transaction processing workflows, and ultimately deliver a time and cost-savings to banks and credit unions.

About Alogent

Alogent provides proven, end-to-end check payment processing, digital, online, and mobile banking, and enterprise content and information management platforms to financial institutions of all sizes, including credit unions, community banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem — capturing and digitizing transaction data, exception tracking, and automating entire transaction and loan management workflows so that information is available across the enterprise. Alogent's solution suites leverage the latest in machine learning and predictive analytics, including enterprise-wide data intelligence and reporting solutions that enable financial institutions to deliver products and services that boost engagement through personalization and data-backed decisions. Learn more about Alogent at http://www.alogent.com.

About Antuar

Antuar is a financial technology company focused on branch innovation. In today's fast paced world, the role of the branch is evolving, and Antuar's banking software solutions are designed to enable Financial Institutions to innovate the branch network, while reducing the overhead cost of servicing customers. To achieve this Antuar has created banking solutions, that are hardware agnostic, and core agnostic products, that take advantage of products and expertise of services like those from Alogent to cater for full service branch experience. Antuar brings branch transactions and interactions into the digital world - helping banks to unlock personalized experiences.

