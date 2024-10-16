Alogent and CheckAlt Partner to Deliver Complete Receivables Solution for Financial Institutions

New partnership enhances Alogent's receivables offering by integrating CheckAlt's lockbox and electronic lockbox (Catch!) solutions, delivering a complete, end-to-end payment solution.

VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. and PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CheckAlt, a leading provider of payment management solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Alogent, a leading global provider of software solutions for the banking and financial services market. This collaboration extends Alogent's receivables offering by integrating CheckAlt's comprehensive lockbox solution, which includes both traditional check processing and the innovative Catch! electronic lockbox, into Alogent's item processing platforms.

As banks and credit unions work to remain competitive, the need for digital transformation and technology modernization is growing. This complete digital-first payments and receivables management solution enables financial institutions to offer businesses a seamless way to manage both paper and electronic remittances through a single platform, eliminating manual check handling, reducing the risk of fraud, and improving cash flow visibility for business clients.

"We are thrilled to partner with Alogent to bring our lockbox and Catch! solutions to their hundreds of financial institution clients," said Shai Stern, CEO of CheckAlt. "This partnership extends Alogent's item processing capabilities, allowing businesses to digitize receivables, eliminate manual processes, and improve payment security. This ultimately cuts the risk of check fraud and brings much needed automation to banks and credit unions."

"In today's technology-driven landscape, our collaboration with CheckAlt redefines how banks and credit unions engage with their business account holders, enabling a more efficient and secure payment experience," said Dede Wakefield, CEO of Alogent. "By addressing the evolving needs of our financial institution clients and the changing demands of their business customers and members, we're optimizing receivables management with a solution that seamlessly scales to support their strategic growth goals."

Learn more about Alogent's item processing solutions and integrated lockbox offering here: alogent.com/payment-solutions/unify/lockbox

About CheckAlt:

CheckAlt is a leader in payment management, delivering a complete receivables solution that seamlessly processes both paper and digital payments. From traditional lockbox services to our advanced electronic lockbox (Catch!), and from ACH to credit and debit card payments, we simplify B2B and C2B transactions for hundreds of financial institutions, fintechs, and businesses nationwide. Organizations trust CheckAlt to accelerate payment processing, improve operational efficiency, and deliver secure, digital-first solutions. With innovation and a commitment to exceptional service at our core, we empower businesses to manage payments more effectively and securely. For more information, visit www.checkalt.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Alogent:

Alogent provides proven, end-to-end check payment processing, digital, online, and mobile banking, and enterprise content and information management platforms to financial institutions of all sizes, including credit unions, community banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem — capturing and digitizing transaction data, exception tracking, and automating entire transaction and loan management workflows so that information is available across the enterprise. Alogent's solution suites leverage the latest in machine learning and predictive analytics, including enterprise-wide data intelligence and reporting solutions that enable financial institutions to deliver products and services that boost engagement through personalization and data-backed decisions. Learn more about Alogent at www.alogent.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

