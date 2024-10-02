Alogent and DXC Technology Announce Strategic Collaboration to Enhance Deposit Automation and Back-Office Processing

"Integrating our item processing solutions with DXC's outsourcing services will provide a seamless, end-to-end offering that transforms legacy business operations," Dede Wakefield, CEO Alogent Post this

The Alogent and DXC alliance/collaboration is set to deliver several benefits for banks and credit unions, including:

Enhanced Operational Efficiency: Streamline and automate end-to-end deposit processing across all points of capture and the back-office, reducing manual tasks and accelerating processing times.

Cost Reduction: Decrease operational costs through the automation and outsourcing of non-core banking functions.

Scalability and Flexibility: Easily adapt to changing business needs and regulatory requirements with a scalable and flexible integrated solution.

Improved Accuracy: Reduce errors and ensure compliance with advanced data management and processing capabilities.

As the banking industry advances, modern technology solutions are essential for banks and credit unions to stay competitive. This collaboration highlights ongoing advancements in financial technology and the commitment to meeting industry needs.

About Alogent

Alogent provides proven, end-to-end check payment processing, digital, online, and mobile banking, and enterprise content and information management platforms to financial institutions of all sizes, including credit unions, community banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem — capturing and digitizing transaction data, exception tracking, and automating entire transaction and loan management workflows so that information is available across the enterprise. Alogent's solution suites leverage the latest in machine learning and predictive analytics, including enterprise-wide data intelligence and reporting solutions that enable financial institutions to deliver products and services that boost engagement through personalization and data-backed decisions. Learn more about Alogent at http://www.alogent.com.

