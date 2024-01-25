Alogent Celebrates Homebase Credit Union as a New Logo for Payment Solutions and Enterprise Content Management

Alogent welcomes Homebase Credit Union ($263M in assets) to the Alogent family. By leveraging multiple Alogent solution suites across various deposits lines of business and internal workflows, Homebase CU will benefit from seamless access to enterprise-wide data, streamlined user experiences, and increased automation.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alogent (@AlogentCorp), a global software leader in the banking and financial services market, welcomes Homebase Credit Union to the Alogent family. Homebase CU ($263M in assets) is headquartered in Prince George, VA, and will deploy Unify, Alogent's modern deposits platform for all full- and self-service channels, along with FASTdocs, Alogent's enterprise content and information management solution.

By leveraging multiple Alogent solution suites across various deposits lines of business and internal workflows, Homebase CU will benefit from seamless access to enterprise-wide data, streamlined user experiences, and increased automation.

Join Team Alogent in welcoming Homebase Credit Union to the Alogent family!

