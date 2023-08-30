Alogent Eliminates Legacy Document Tracking and Streamlines Loan Management with its AccuAccount Platform at Mercantile Bank

Alogent, a global software leader in the banking and financial services market, announced today that Mercantile Bank, $5.1 billion in assets, has implemented AccuAccount, its core-integrated document management software platform for loans and exception tracking. By simplifying loan management, including custom setups for each lending relationship and unique document structures – by customer, account, and/or account-type – the bank eliminated a legacy document tracking system and can now manage multiple collaterals for each loan.
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alogent (@AlogentCorp), a global software leader in the banking and financial services market, announced today that Mercantile Bank, $5.1 billion in assets, has implemented AccuAccount, its core-integrated document management software platform for loans and exception tracking. By simplifying loan management, including custom setups for each lending relationship and unique document structures – by customer, account, and/or account-type – the bank eliminated a legacy document tracking system and can now manage multiple collaterals for each loan.
"Moving away from a legacy system and implementing a modern imaging system has significantly improved our response times by streamlining internal operations," said Jeff Kaiser, Commercial Loan Operations Department Head at Mercantile Bank. "Not only does AccuAccount deliver as-promised, but the team has also been knowledgeable and responsive, with a 'can do' approach throughout the entire project."
"We're thrilled to welcome Mercantile Bank to the Alogent family," said Dede Wakefield, Alogent's CEO. "Our solutions are strategically focused on delivering long-term success through improved efficiencies and cost- and time-savings, and we're proud to support the bank's modernization efforts that will allow for automation and top-notch account holder services."
Mercantile Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercantile Bank Corporation. Mercantile Bank provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile Bank has assets of approximately $5.1 billion and operates 46 banking offices. For more information about Mercantile Bank, visit http://www.mercbank.com, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @MercBank and on LinkedIn @merc-bank.
About Alogent
Alogent provides proven, end-to-end check payment processing, digital, online, and mobile banking, and enterprise content and information management platforms to financial institutions of all sizes, including credit unions, community banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem — capturing and digitizing transaction data, exception tracking, and automating entire transaction and loan management workflows so that information is available across the enterprise. Alogent's solution suites leverage the latest in machine learning and predictive analytics, including enterprise-wide data intelligence and reporting solutions that enable financial institutions to deliver products and services that boost engagement through personalization and data-backed decisions. Learn more about Alogent at http://www.alogent.com.
