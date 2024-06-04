Alogent Introduces Enhanced AccuAccount Features to Strengthen Loan Document Management Compliance, Aligned with Dodd-Frank Act Standards for Demographic Data Protection

Alogent, a leading provider of software solutions for the banking and financial services market, announced the release of AccuAccount v24.0, inclusive of new features that ensure compliance with the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Act. These enhancements enable banks and credit unions to safeguard documents containing sensitive demographic data from users involved in lending decisions, promoting fairness and impartiality in the lending process.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alogent (@AlogentCorp), a leading provider of software solutions for the banking and financial services market, announced the release of AccuAccount v24.0, inclusive of new features that ensure compliance with the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Act. These enhancements enable banks and credit unions to safeguard documents containing sensitive demographic data from users involved in lending decisions, promoting fairness and impartiality in the lending process.