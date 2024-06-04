Alogent Introduces Enhanced AccuAccount Features to Strengthen Loan Document Management Compliance, Aligned with Dodd-Frank Act Standards for Demographic Data Protection

Alogent, a leading provider of software solutions for the banking and financial services market, announced the release of AccuAccount v24.0, inclusive of new features that ensure compliance with the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Act. These enhancements enable banks and credit unions to safeguard documents containing sensitive demographic data from users involved in lending decisions, promoting fairness and impartiality in the lending process.
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alogent (@AlogentCorp), a leading provider of software solutions for the banking and financial services market, announced the release of AccuAccount v24.0, inclusive of new features that ensure compliance with the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Act. These enhancements enable banks and credit unions to safeguard documents containing sensitive demographic data from users involved in lending decisions, promoting fairness and impartiality in the lending process.
"Alogent's commitment to our clients' success goes hand-in-hand with our dedication to upholding the highest standards of compliance," said Dede Wakefield, Alogent CEO. "With AccuAccount's enhanced features, we offer financial institutions the tools they need to seamlessly navigate regulatory requirements, while maintaining robust loan and document management processes, and safeguarding the confidentiality of demographic data."
Alogent's comprehensive suite of process automation solutions, which includes AccuAccount and FASTdocs, seamlessly aligns with the upcoming Dodd-Frank requirements set to take effect in October 2024. By enhancing operational efficiency and streamlining paper-based processes, AccuAccount and FASTdocs empower financial institutions to succeed in an evolving regulatory landscape.
Alogent provides proven, end-to-end check payment processing, digital, online, and mobile banking, and enterprise content and information management platforms to financial institutions of all sizes, including credit unions, community banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem — capturing and digitizing transaction data, exception tracking, and automating entire transaction and loan management workflows so that information is available across the enterprise. Alogent's solution suites leverage the latest in machine learning and predictive analytics, including enterprise-wide data intelligence and reporting solutions that enable financial institutions to deliver products and services that boost engagement through personalization and data-backed decisions. Learn more about Alogent at http://www.alogent.com.
