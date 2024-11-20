Alogent Launches Alogent Shield: Advanced Check Fraud Mitigation Suite of Capabilities Utilizing AI and Machine Learning to Reduce Losses Across All Deposit Channels

"With Alogent Shield, we empower banks and credit unions to stay one step ahead of fraudsters, safeguarding their assets and preserving the trust of their account holders," said Ashish Bhatia, Alogent VP Product Management. Post this

As fraudulent activities escalate, Alogent Shield and Alogent Shield+ offer comprehensive features that significantly reduce potential check fraud losses, while also enhancing overall transaction security.

Key features of Alogent Shield include:

Omni-Channel Fraud Mitigation

Mitigation Real-Time Monitoring

Account Holder Scoring Model

For institutions seeking enhanced protection, Alogent Shield+ integrates advanced artificial intelligence and computer vision capabilities that deliver unparalleled defenses against check fraud. By analyzing 24 document attributes in real-time and comparing new checks against existing profiles, Alogent Shield+ significantly reduces false positives and streamlines manual reviews.

Alogent Shield+ includes the following additional features:

AI-Powered Fraud Detection

Detection Cloud-Hosted Consortium

24/7 Comprehensive Security Framework

Click here to learn more about Alogent Shield and Alogent Shield+.

About Alogent

Alogent provides proven, end-to-end check payment processing, digital, online, and mobile banking, and enterprise content and information management platforms to financial institutions of all sizes, including credit unions, community banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem — capturing and digitizing transaction data, exception tracking, and automating entire transaction and loan management workflows so that information is available across the enterprise. Alogent's solution suites leverage the latest in machine learning and predictive analytics, including enterprise-wide data intelligence and reporting solutions that enable financial institutions to deliver products and services that boost engagement through personalization and data-backed decisions. Learn more about Alogent at http://www.alogent.com.

Media Contact

Wendi Klein, VP Marketing & Communication, Alogent, 6789660844, [email protected], Alogent

Twitter

SOURCE Alogent