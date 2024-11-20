Alogent Launches Alogent Shield: Advanced Check Fraud Mitigation Suite of Capabilities Utilizing AI and Machine Learning to Reduce Losses Across All Deposit Channels

Alogent announced the launch of Alogent Shield, an advanced set of comprehensive features designed to tackle the rising threat of check fraud across all deposit channels. With two distinct offerings that seamlessly integrate into Alogent's item processing suite of solutions, Alogent Shield and the enhanced Alogent Shield+, financial institutions can now leverage AI, machine learning, and computer vision technology to strengthen their risk mitigation strategies, while ensuring a seamless user experience across all in-branch and remote banking channels.
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alogent (@AlogentCorp), a leading global provider of software solutions for the banking and financial services market, announced the launch of Alogent Shield, an advanced set of comprehensive features designed to tackle the rising threat of check fraud across all deposit channels. With two distinct offerings that seamlessly integrate into Alogent's item processing suite of solutions, Alogent Shield and the enhanced Alogent Shield+, financial institutions can now leverage AI, machine learning, and computer vision technology to strengthen their risk mitigation strategies, while ensuring a seamless user experience across all in-branch and remote banking channels.
"Today's financial institutions require an agile approach to combat check fraud effectively," said Ashish Bhatia, Alogent's VP of Product Management. "With Alogent Shield, we empower banks and credit unions to stay one step ahead of fraudsters, safeguarding their assets and preserving the trust of their account holders."
As fraudulent activities escalate, Alogent Shield and Alogent Shield+ offer comprehensive features that significantly reduce potential check fraud losses, while also enhancing overall transaction security.
Key features of Alogent Shield include:
- Omni-Channel Fraud Mitigation
- Real-Time Monitoring
- Account Holder Scoring Model
For institutions seeking enhanced protection, Alogent Shield+ integrates advanced artificial intelligence and computer vision capabilities that deliver unparalleled defenses against check fraud. By analyzing 24 document attributes in real-time and comparing new checks against existing profiles, Alogent Shield+ significantly reduces false positives and streamlines manual reviews.
Alogent Shield+ includes the following additional features:
- AI-Powered Fraud Detection
- Cloud-Hosted Consortium
- 24/7 Comprehensive Security Framework
Click here to learn more about Alogent Shield and Alogent Shield+.
About Alogent
Alogent provides proven, end-to-end check payment processing, digital, online, and mobile banking, and enterprise content and information management platforms to financial institutions of all sizes, including credit unions, community banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem — capturing and digitizing transaction data, exception tracking, and automating entire transaction and loan management workflows so that information is available across the enterprise. Alogent's solution suites leverage the latest in machine learning and predictive analytics, including enterprise-wide data intelligence and reporting solutions that enable financial institutions to deliver products and services that boost engagement through personalization and data-backed decisions. Learn more about Alogent at http://www.alogent.com.
Media Contact
Wendi Klein, VP Marketing & Communication, Alogent, 6789660844, [email protected], Alogent
SOURCE Alogent
Share this article