Alogent Named a Winner of the Metro Atlanta Top Workplaces 2024 Award by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

"We are honored to receive the Top Workplaces award, which is a testament to our dedicated team and the culture of respect, support, and growth we strive to foster," said Dede Wakefield, CEO of Alogent. Post this

The Top Workplaces award is determined solely by feedback gathered from employees through a confidential survey administered by Energage LLC, a leading employee engagement technology partner. This survey evaluates key aspects of the employee experience, such as respect and support, opportunities for growth, and the empowerment to perform one's role effectively.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Alogent is dedicated to maintaining a positive and dynamic work environment where team members are encouraged to grow and thrive. This award underscores the company's continuous efforts to cultivate a supportive and inclusive workplace culture.

About Alogent

Alogent provides proven, end-to-end check payment processing, digital, online, and mobile banking, and enterprise content and information management platforms to financial institutions of all sizes, including credit unions, community banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem — capturing and digitizing transaction data, exception tracking, and automating entire transaction and loan management workflows so that information is available across the enterprise. Alogent's solution suites leverage the latest in machine learning and predictive analytics, including enterprise-wide data intelligence and reporting solutions that enable financial institutions to deliver products and services that boost engagement through personalization and data-backed decisions. Learn more about Alogent at http://www.alogent.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact

Wendi Klein, VP Marketing & Communication, Alogent, 6789660844, [email protected] , Alogent

Twitter

SOURCE Alogent