Alogent Named Finalist for TAG Fintech ADVANCE Awards, Highlighting Innovation in Enterprise Deposits Automation

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alogent (@Alogent-Corp), a global software leader in the banking and financial services market, proudly announces that its Unify platform was named a finalist for the TAG Fintech ADVANCE Awards. Unify, a deposits automation platform, changes the way banks and credit unions approach transaction processing by bringing a modern and consolidated approach to all full- and self-service deposit channels with its single platform and API. This recognition highlights Alogent's commitment to driving innovation in the banking and fintech sector and underscores the company's strong connection to Georgia's technology ecosystem.