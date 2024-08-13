Alogent Named Finalist for TAG Fintech ADVANCE Awards, Highlighting Innovation in Enterprise Deposits Automation

Alogent proudly announces that its Unify platform was named a finalist for the TAG Fintech ADVANCE Awards. Presented by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), the Fintech ADVANCE Awards are designed to celebrate the top fintech organizations across the U.S. with a notable impact on Georgia's technology landscape.
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alogent (@Alogent-Corp), a global software leader in the banking and financial services market, proudly announces that its Unify platform was named a finalist for the TAG Fintech ADVANCE Awards. Unify, a deposits automation platform, changes the way banks and credit unions approach transaction processing by bringing a modern and consolidated approach to all full- and self-service deposit channels with its single platform and API. This recognition highlights Alogent's commitment to driving innovation in the banking and fintech sector and underscores the company's strong connection to Georgia's technology ecosystem.
"We are honored to be recognized as a finalist for the TAG Fintech ADVANCE Awards and for setting new standards in transaction processing," said Dede Wakefield, CEO Alogent. "This is a testament to Alogent's unwavering commitment to excellence in the banking and financial services market, and our dedication to delivering exceptional value to our clients. We are proud to be part of Georgia's vibrant fintech ecosystem."
Presented by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), the Fintech ADVANCE Awards are designed to celebrate the top fintech organizations across the U.S. with a notable impact on Georgia's technology landscape. This year's awards, themed "Fintech Lives Here," underscore Georgia's role as a global hub for innovation. Award winners will be named at the Fintech South conference later this month in Atlanta.
About Alogent
Alogent provides proven, end-to-end check payment processing, digital, online, and mobile banking, and enterprise content and information management platforms to financial institutions of all sizes, including credit unions, community banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem — capturing and digitizing transaction data, exception tracking, and automating entire transaction and loan management workflows so that information is available across the enterprise. Alogent's solution suites leverage the latest in machine learning and predictive analytics, including enterprise-wide data intelligence and reporting solutions that enable financial institutions to deliver products and services that boost engagement through personalization and data-backed decisions. Learn more about Alogent at http://www.alogent.com.
Media Contact
Wendi Klein, VP Marketing & Communication, Alogent, 6789660844, [email protected], Alogent
SOURCE Alogent
Share this article