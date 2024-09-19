Alogent Recognized as Finalist in Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards for Payment Solutions Innovation

Alogent has been named a finalist for the Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards in the Product Innovation, Payment Solutions category. This recognition highlights Unify's unique approach to enterprise deposits automation and its significant impact on the financial services industry.
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alogent (@Alogent-Corp), a global software leader in the banking and financial services market, is proud to announce that its Unify platform has been named a finalist for the Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards in the Product Innovation, Payment Solutions category. This recognition highlights Unify's unique approach to enterprise deposits automation and its significant impact on the financial services industry. By consolidating all deposit channels into a single, modern platform with one API, Unify is transforming the way transactions are managed.
"We are honored to be named a finalist alongside others who are shaping the future of banking and driving efficiency through innovation," said Dede Wakefield, Alogent CEO. "This award highlights our commitment to advancing technology and supporting the evolving needs of financial institutions by streamlining deposits, boosting efficiencies, and reducing fraud risks across all channels and back-office operations."
The Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards spotlight individuals, teams, projects, and organizations that drive significant advancements in financial services across 35 categories. Winners will be announced at an awards dinner this November.
For more information about Unify or to request a demo, visit alogent.com/payment-solutions/unify.
About Alogent
Alogent provides proven, end-to-end check payment processing, digital, online, and mobile banking, and enterprise content and information management platforms to financial institutions of all sizes, including credit unions, community banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem — capturing and digitizing transaction data, exception tracking, and automating entire transaction and loan management workflows so that information is available across the enterprise. Alogent's solution suites leverage the latest in machine learning and predictive analytics, including enterprise-wide data intelligence and reporting solutions that enable financial institutions to deliver products and services that boost engagement through personalization and data-backed decisions. Learn more about Alogent at http://www.alogent.com.
Media Contact
Wendi Klein, VP Marketing & Communication, www.alogent.com, 6789660844, [email protected], Alogent
SOURCE Alogent
