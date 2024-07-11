Alogent Welcomes Honor Credit Union to the Alogent Family, Modernizing Deposits Automation and Enterprise Content Management Solutions

Alogent welcomes Honor Credit Union ($1.6B in assets, headquartered in Berrien Springs, MI) to the Alogent family. Honor will implement Unify and FASTdocs to streamline internal and external workflows, and enhance cross-channel data access. Unify, Alogent's modern deposits automation platform, supports both Day 1 and Day 2 workflows across in-branch and remote channels, while Alogent's FASTdocs will serve as Honor's enterprise content and information management solution.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alogent (@alogent-corp), a global software leader in the banking and financial services market, welcomes Honor Credit Union ($1.6B in assets, headquartered in Berrien Springs, MI) to the Alogent family. Honor will implement Unify and FASTdocs to streamline internal and external workflows, and enhance cross-channel data access. Unify, Alogent's modern deposits automation platform, supports both Day 1 and Day 2 workflows across in-branch and remote channels, while Alogent's FASTdocs will serve as Honor's enterprise content and information management solution.