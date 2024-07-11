Alogent Welcomes Honor Credit Union to the Alogent Family, Modernizing Deposits Automation and Enterprise Content Management Solutions

Alogent welcomes Honor Credit Union ($1.6B in assets, headquartered in Berrien Springs, MI) to the Alogent family. Honor will implement Unify and FASTdocs to streamline internal and external workflows, and enhance cross-channel data access. Unify, Alogent's modern deposits automation platform, supports both Day 1 and Day 2 workflows across in-branch and remote channels, while Alogent's FASTdocs will serve as Honor's enterprise content and information management solution.
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alogent (@alogent-corp), a global software leader in the banking and financial services market, welcomes Honor Credit Union ($1.6B in assets, headquartered in Berrien Springs, MI) to the Alogent family. Honor will implement Unify and FASTdocs to streamline internal and external workflows, and enhance cross-channel data access. Unify, Alogent's modern deposits automation platform, supports both Day 1 and Day 2 workflows across in-branch and remote channels, while Alogent's FASTdocs will serve as Honor's enterprise content and information management solution.
"We are excited to announce our new partnership with Alogent," said Megan Hendrix, Chief Operating Officer, Honor Credit Union. "Modernizing our workflows with Alogent with ensure enhanced efficiency and support for both our team and our members."
The integration of multiple Alogent software suites enables Honor to achieve seamless access to enterprise-wide data, enhance member experiences, and leverage advanced automation capabilities.
About Alogent
Alogent provides proven, end-to-end check payment processing, digital, online, and mobile banking, and enterprise content and information management platforms to financial institutions of all sizes, including credit unions, community banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem — capturing and digitizing transaction data, exception tracking, and automating entire transaction and loan management workflows so that information is available across the enterprise. Alogent's solution suites leverage the latest in machine learning and predictive analytics, including enterprise-wide data intelligence and reporting solutions that enable financial institutions to deliver products and services that boost engagement through personalization and data-backed decisions. Learn more about Alogent at http://www.alogent.com.
