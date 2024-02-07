Alogent's CEO, Dede Wakefield, Named to the 2024 Georgia Titan 100

"Thank you to the Titan 100 Team for this recognition. It's an honor to be named to this prestigious list of top executives in Georgia for a second year," said Dede Wakefield. Post this

Dede guides Alogent's corporate vision, mission, values, and strategic plans, working closely with its customers and partners. Prior to joining Alogent, Dede spent two years as Chief Financial Officer at GT Nexus overseeing financial performance and strategy, as well as Senior Vice President of Finance for Global Payments, and Vice President of Corporate Finance for CheckFree Corporation (now Fiserv).

"Thank you to the Titan 100 Team for this recognition. It's an honor to be named to this prestigious list of top executives in Georgia for a second year," said Dede Wakefield.

Dede will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on May 9th, 2024 at Zoo Atlanta: Savanna Hall. One of the city's most treasured historic buildings the 1921 building has been revitalized by Zoo Atlanta for its new life today. As home of the Atlanta Cyclorama for more than 90 years, the building is famous for its grand scale and neoclassical architecture. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Georgia business community.

"On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Georgian community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Georgia and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved," says Bill Boucher, Partner at Wipfli.

