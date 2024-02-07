Alogent's CEO, Dede Wakefield, Named to the 2024 Georgia Titan 100

Dede Wakefield, Alogent's CEO, has been named as a Georgia Titan 100 for the second year. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia's Top 100 CEO's & C-level executives.
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Dede Wakefield, CEO of Alogent, as a 2024 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia's Top 100 CEO's & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2024 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 125,000 individuals and generate over $31 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on May 9th, 2024, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
"The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Georgia. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Georgia business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation." says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
Dede guides Alogent's corporate vision, mission, values, and strategic plans, working closely with its customers and partners. Prior to joining Alogent, Dede spent two years as Chief Financial Officer at GT Nexus overseeing financial performance and strategy, as well as Senior Vice President of Finance for Global Payments, and Vice President of Corporate Finance for CheckFree Corporation (now Fiserv).
"Thank you to the Titan 100 Team for this recognition. It's an honor to be named to this prestigious list of top executives in Georgia for a second year," said Dede Wakefield.
Dede will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on May 9th, 2024 at Zoo Atlanta: Savanna Hall. One of the city's most treasured historic buildings the 1921 building has been revitalized by Zoo Atlanta for its new life today. As home of the Atlanta Cyclorama for more than 90 years, the building is famous for its grand scale and neoclassical architecture. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Georgia business community.
"On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Georgian community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Georgia and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved," says Bill Boucher, Partner at Wipfli.
