Alogent's Unify Platform Wins TAG Fintech ADVANCE Award for Innovation in Enterprise Deposits Automation

Award winners were announced at the Fintech South conference in Atlanta, celebrating Georgia's growing influence as a global hub for fintech innovation.

Presented by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), the TAG ADVANCE Awards are designed to celebrate the top fintech organizations across the U.S. with a notable impact on Georgia's technology landscape.

Alogent provides proven, end-to-end check payment processing, digital, online, and mobile banking, and enterprise content and information management platforms to financial institutions of all sizes, including credit unions, community banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem — capturing and digitizing transaction data, exception tracking, and automating entire transaction and loan management workflows so that information is available across the enterprise. Alogent's solution suites leverage the latest in machine learning and predictive analytics, including enterprise-wide data intelligence and reporting solutions that enable financial institutions to deliver products and services that boost engagement through personalization and data-backed decisions. Learn more about Alogent at http://www.alogent.com.

Wendi Klein, VP Marketing & Communication, Alogent, 6789660844, [email protected], www.alogent.com

