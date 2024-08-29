Alogent's Unify Platform Wins TAG Fintech ADVANCE Award for Innovation in Enterprise Deposits Automation

Alogent announced that its Unify platform has received the TAG Fintech ADVANCE Award, highlighting its leadership in enterprise deposits automation and its significant impact on operational efficiencies within financial institutions. Among more than 30 candidates and 10 finalists, Unify was distinguished as a top innovator.
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alogent (@Alogent-Corp), a global software leader in the banking and financial services market, is proud to announce that its Unify platform has received the TAG Fintech ADVANCE Award, highlighting its leadership in enterprise deposits automation and its significant impact on operational efficiencies within financial institutions. Among more than 30 candidates and 10 finalists, Unify was distinguished as a top innovator. Unify revolutionizes transaction processing by integrating all deposit channels—both full- and self-service—into a single, modern platform with one API.
"We are thrilled to be awarded the TAG Fintech ADVANCE Award," said Dede Wakefield, CEO of Alogent. "This recognition underscores our dedication to pushing the boundaries of banking and financial technology and our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our financial institution clients. We are proud to contribute to Georgia's dynamic fintech landscape."
Award winners were announced at the Fintech South conference in Atlanta, celebrating Georgia's growing influence as a global hub for fintech innovation.
Presented by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), the TAG ADVANCE Awards are designed to celebrate the top fintech organizations across the U.S. with a notable impact on Georgia's technology landscape.
About Alogent
Alogent provides proven, end-to-end check payment processing, digital, online, and mobile banking, and enterprise content and information management platforms to financial institutions of all sizes, including credit unions, community banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem — capturing and digitizing transaction data, exception tracking, and automating entire transaction and loan management workflows so that information is available across the enterprise. Alogent's solution suites leverage the latest in machine learning and predictive analytics, including enterprise-wide data intelligence and reporting solutions that enable financial institutions to deliver products and services that boost engagement through personalization and data-backed decisions. Learn more about Alogent at http://www.alogent.com.
